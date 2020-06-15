The new item is made with a plant-based sausage provided by Impossible Foods

Burger King Launches New Vegan 'Sausage' Breakfast Sandwich — And They're Giving Them Out for Free

Burger King has a new meatless breakfast menu item!

On Monday, the fast food chain announced the launch of their new, plant-based Impossible Croissan’wich. The breakfast sandwich is served on a flaky pastry with sausage created by Impossible Foods, a company known for their plant-based meat substitutes.

"After a successful test earlier this year in select U.S. markets, BK guests across the country can now get the same Croissan’wich breakfast sandwich they know and love with a delicious Impossible Sausage Made From Plants," Burger King's press release reads.

"This new menu item makes Burger King the first national restaurant to offer Impossible Sausage Made From Plants on a breakfast sandwich," it continued. "The all-new, limited-time-only Impossible Croissan’wich features a toasted flaky croissant, fluffy eggs, melted American cheese and a seasoned sausage made from plants from Impossible Foods."

To promote the launch, Burger King is giving away up to 100,000 Impossible Croissan’wich sandwiches through their app.

Anyone can download the app and claim their free Impossible Croissan’wich with a minimum $1 purchase at participating U.S. locations.

Last year, the franchise launched their very first plant-based menu option when they introduced the Impossible Whopper.

They debuted the meatless version of their most famous burger by pranking some of their most loyal customers, serving them the Impossible Whopper but saying it was the same Whopper they’ve always known and loved, and then filming their reactions when they learned the truth.

According to Burger King, the plant-based Whopper made the chain "the first coast-to-coast quick-service restaurant to serve the award-winning, plant-based patty from food startup Impossible Foods."