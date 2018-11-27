How many slices of cheese do you like on your burger? One, two, maybe? How about eight?

Burger King has found their own unique way to honor the Green Bay Packers during the 2018 football season with their cheesiest Whopper yet.

The Green Bay Whopper has all the ingredients of the fast food chain’s traditional Whopper: flame-broiled beef patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, and onions. But the eight slices of American cheese is what makes this sandwich as massive as it is.

Unfortunately for those outside America’s Dairyland, the new burger will be sold only within the Green Bay area between November 25 and December 2, priced the same as the original Whopper at $4.49.

The national fast food chain has kept us on our toes this year with a few surprise menu additions like the “Nightmare” chicken burger with three types of meat and a green bun, and their limited-time Whopper Donuts in celebration of National Donut Day in May.

It’s still 2018, so BK might just surprise us one more time before the New Year’s Eve ball drops.