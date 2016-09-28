Burger King's Latest Ads Look Like Nonsense, But There's an Important Reason Why

In honor of World Literacy Month, Burger King created a campaign that might confuse some folks.

The fast food chain redesigned their menu and packaging using illegible gibberish. The idea was inspired by the fact that according to the World Literacy Foundation, one out of five people, or 20 percent of the world’s population, can’t read or write. The campaign is meant to show the other 80 percent of people what it feels like to be illiterate.

To raise awareness around this staggering statistic, the Burger King McLamore Foundation — which works to support initiatives dedicated to improving literacy around the world— also switched their drive thru menu boards at one restaurant and recorded a short video of customers trying to deceiver the confusing display.

Image zoom Credit: Burger King

“The letters are garbled,” says one driver in the clip. “I can’t read it.”

“The menu is in some kind of gibberish,” says another.