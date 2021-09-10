Nelly, Anitta and Lil Huddy join forces with Burger King to celebrate the ingredient ban

Burger King Bans 120 Artificial Ingredients from Its Menu to Deliver 'Real Food' to Customers

Starting on Sunday, Sept. 12, the fast food giant is permanently banning 120 artificial ingredients from their food menus, in an effort to further what a press release called "the brand's commitment to deliver real food to their customers."

According to the Burger King website, 90% of the Burger King permanent food menu in the US is free of colors, flavors, and preservatives from artificial sources. The brand hopes to reach 100% by the end of this year.

To celebrate the new ingredient ban, BK invited three celebrities — rapper Nelly, singer Anitta and TikTok star Lil Huddy — to curate their own "Keep It Real Meals."

The stars all hand-selected their picks from the Burger King menu. The Keep It Real Meals will be available nationwide, and retail for $6 for Burger King Royal Perks members.

As for the meals themselves? They're as diverse as the stars who picked them!

The Cornell Haynes Jr. (aka Nelly) Meal is a Whopper with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and ketchup, small fries and a small Sprite.

Then there's the Larissa Machado (aka Anitta) Meal, which is an Impossible Whopper with lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup and mustard, small fries and a small Sprite.

Meanwhile, the Chase Hudson (aka Lil Huddy) Meal is a Spicy Ch'King with cheese, 4-piece mozzarella sticks and a 16 oz. chocolate shake.

Celebrity fast food collabs are nothing new in the world of burgers and fries.