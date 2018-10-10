Burger King Is Offering 100 Chicken Nuggets for $10—Here's How to Get the Deal

Burger King is ready to satisfy all your nugget needs—and we mean all.

The fast food chain announced a deal that sounds almost too good to be true. Beginning on Thursday, you can order 10-piece chicken nuggets for just $1 at participating locations nationwide. Like always, the offer also comes with a choice of their signature dipping sauces from honey mustard to sweet and sour sauce.

If you can’t make the journey to your nearest chain, luckily, Burger King has partnered with Postmates, to offer an even crazier deal. Order a 100-piece chicken nuggets for $10 plus free delivery with the code NUGGS. But the limited-time offer is only available in restaurants located in Los Angeles, Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

Both deals—which come out to just 10 cents per nugget—are a serious price slash from their usual $2.99 for a 10-piece order. The official end date for these deals are uncertain though, so take advantage of them while they last.

If nuggets aren’t your thing and you’re looking for shockingly waist-friendly fried-chicken alternative, consider the brand’s chicken fries. A 9-piece box of these breaded chicken strips—which made our list of the healthiest meals at chain restaurants—clocks in at 140 fewer calories than a 10-piece order of chicken nuggets.