Buffalo Wild Wings Introduces Happy Hour — Plus a New Menu Item Made with Chicken Tenders

Buffalo Wild Wings is keeping the summer exciting by launching happy hour and a brand new menu item — bird dawgs.

The new offering is the ultimate hot dog and chicken tender mashup. Buffalo Wild Wings' latest creation is a hand-breaded chicken tender placed on a brioche bun and drizzled with sauces and toppings.

Customers can either choose their own toppings and create a personalized bird dawg or they can order three special combos.

For starters, the loaded bird dawg is topped with beer cheese and wild honey mustard. If you prefer something with more tang, the honey BBQ bird dawg is made with fries and Buffalo Wild Wings' honey BBQ sauce. Finally, the buffalo bird dawg offers something spicier; it consists of ranch, napa slaw and Buffalo Wild Wings' medium buffalo sauce.

Buffalo Wild Wings Bird Dawgs Credit: Buffalo Wild Wings

On Wednesday, the chicken tenders and hot dog mashup make their big debut during Buffalo Wild Wings' new happy hour, which runs every weekday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Some stand-out offerings from the happy hour menu include $3 tall drafts of Wild Herd Kolsh by Goose Island, $5 strawberry margaritas, $6 Truly Berry Cherry Limeade, $3 chips and salsa and, of course, $5 bird dawgs.

Bird dawgs aren't the only invention from the sports bar chain this year. In April, they announced the Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho Wings.

Inspired by the popular snack flavor, the Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho Wings provide customers with chicken wings, a sauce based on Doritos' nacho cheese taste and a crunchy coating of Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho tortilla chip crumbles.

Buffalo Wild Wings Bird Dawgs Credit: Buffalo Wild Wings

This spicy and saucy item, exclusive to Buffalo Wild Wings arrived right before the NBA playoffs and even snagged an endorsement from Golden State Warriors player Klay Thompson.