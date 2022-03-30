Buffalo Wild Wings Debuts Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho Wings Just in Time for the NBA Playoffs

Buffalo Wild Wings and Doritos are teaming up to bring the heat to customers.

The sports bar chain has a new menu item coming on April 6: Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho Wings.

inspired by the popular flavor, the Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho Wings provide customers with chicken wings, a sauce based on Doritos' nacho cheese taste, and a crunchy coating of Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho tortilla chip crumbles.

This spicy and saucy item is exclusive to Buffalo Wild Wings and is arriving just in time for the NBA playoffs, which starts April 16. Plus, the Doritos-flavored dish has the endorsement of Golden State Warriors player Klay Thompson.

"Buffalo Wild Wings has the best sauces and Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho brings the best heat—put them together and you've got Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho Wings," said Thompson in a release. "I am excited to be partnering with Doritos and BWW on this fire pairing."

This isn't the first time Buffalo Wild Wings has partnered with Doritos on a special wing flavor. Back in September, for one, they collabed on a Spicy Sweet Chili-flavored sauce!

The brand also has a Mtn Dew flavor that's only available in their stores, a new variety called Mtn Dew Legend.

Announced earlier this month, the drink is "inspired by the latest blackberry flavor craze," the brand said in a release, and offers "the exhilarating taste of original Mtn Dew with notes of blackberry, citrus, and ginger" in a way that's "uniquely designed to elevate Buffalo Wild Wings' sauces, burgers, and other bar food items."

It's the first time a PepsiCo brand has been exclusively sold by Buffalo Wild Wing (though Mtn Dew has previously sold special sodas for Taco Bell, Bojangles, and KFC.