Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman Are Going Head-to-Head on the Food Network Again

Image zoom Food Network

The master bakers are back to compete for the title of King of Cakes.

Food Network has just started filming a new season of Buddy vs. Duff — the highest-rated series on the network in 2019.

Buddy Valastro from Cake Boss, and Duff Goldman from Ace of Cakes came together earlier this year for the season one of the show. The six-week competition pinned the two cake pros against each other in an epic baking battle that was judged on technique, design skills, and taste.

During the first season, Valastro and Goldman had to complete two challenges per episode: a cake-off where they baked and designed a confection according to a specific theme, and a bake-off challenge where they created different treats ranging from pies to donuts.

Image zoom Food Network

One of the most memorable moments of the season was during the “Wedding Wars” episode. Duff created a non-traditional underwater-themed cake that was used at his own wedding in January. The deconstructed cake hung from the ceiling with multiple tiers, and featured sugar medallions and bubble gum sugar balls melted around fishing wire in a mobile-like design.

The competition was neck and neck all season long, and going into the last episode both pastry chefs were tied. Ultimately, Goldman won the King of Cakes title at the end of the first season.

Audiences were completely captivated by Buddy vs. Duff, with the show reaching over 14 million viewers as Food Network’s highest rated series since 2017. Courtney White, president of The Food Network said in the press release, “As the biggest names in cake, they have a lot at stake in the competition and will lay it all on the line to prove they are the best in the business.”

The new season, which has started filming, will include eight episodes and according to the press release, “will challenge every aspect of what it means to be a true pastry artist and cake master.”