Buddy Valastro's Daughter Sofia Is 'Taking the Reins' at Carlo's Bakery — See Her Skills

There's a new cake boss in town!

Buddy Valastro raved about his daughter Sofia in a new Instagram video as she decorated several festive Easter cookies in the Carlo's Bakery kitchen. The post featured the 19-year-old piping white and pink flower cookies and explaining different designs to her dad.

"Look at my @fiav_21 taking the reins in the kitchen to decorate our annual Easter Cookies! 🐰🌸😋 @carlosbakery" Buddy, 45, wrote in the post.

According to the adoring dad, Sofia designed all of the spring-themed cookies herself. From colorful butterflies to Easter eggs piped with bright designs, the cookies were unique and carefully curated.

"Each row is a different set," the University of Delaware student explained to her dad and his staff, while wearing the sweet shop's signature red shirt. Adorable white bunnies and carrot-shaped cookies were also in the mix as the team chose which would go in Carlo's Bakery's seasonal 12-pack Easter cookies.

The Cake Boss star gushed over his daughter's creations. "These look beautiful," he said. "I'm really proud of you baby."

In the video, Buddy joked to his team members that Sofia was in training.

"Get her in here!" one kitchen member added.

This isn't the first time the Food Network star beamed with pride over his daughter Sofia. In June, he celebrated her high school graduation.

"You have grown right before our eyes into beautiful, confident, caring, loving, smart and responsible young lady!" Buddy wrote on Instagram. "We are so proud of you, you're off to great places and a new amazing journey.👩‍🎓 We love you so much ❤️"

He even included the hashtag #bluehens as a nod to the college she chose — the University of Delaware. In true Valastro family fashion, the graduation celebration was complete with a three-tiered, blue and yellow cake, stamped with the University of Delaware logo and a graduation cap on top. He also recognized his son Marco, 15, for graduating middle school, praising his kids in a joint tweet.

"As you both are moving onto your next chapter in life, we are so incredibly proud of all your accomplishments!" Buddy wrote on Twitter. "You will always have our love and support, dream big and never give up @fiav_21 @marco_valastro I know you both will accomplish great things!"

The Valastro family has been very supportive throughout Buddy's recovery from his hand injury in 2020. In September, a year after the gruesome accident at his home bowling alley, he told Rachael Ray that he's "95% healed." He underwent five surgeries and physical therapy as a result of the "nightmare" experience.

In July, he appeared on Entertainment Tonight from Carlo's Bakery in New Jersey and discussed his family's crucial role in his recovery.

"They definitely stepped up to the plate. In times of crisis, you don't know what people's reactions are going to be. 'How are we going to do this?' 'What are we going to do?'" he told the outlet. "We all came together and I am so proud of my boys and thankful to my whole family."

Buddy and his wife Lisa Valastro are also parents to sons Buddy Jr., 17, and Carlo, 11.