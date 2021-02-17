Buddy Valastro's Daughter Sofia Commits to University of Delaware: 'We Are So Proud!'

Sofia Valastro is officially a Blue Hen!

On Wednesday, Buddy Valastro revealed that his daughter and eldest child, Sofia, has committed to the University of Delaware.

The proud dad, 43, shared a photo on Instagram of Sofia, 17, smiling in front of balloons reading "UDEL" while sporting a blue and gold Delaware sweatshirt.

"HUGE Congratulations to my baby girl @fiav_21 committing to #UDEL for College," he captioned the shot. "We are going to miss her SO much but we are SO proud! Keep up the hard work! Love you. Go #BLUEHENS #universityofdelaware #udel"

Sofia is the first of Buddy and wife Lisa's four children to head off to college. The couple are also parents to sons Buddy Jr., 16, Marco, 13, and Carlo, 10.

Lisa also shared a sweet post on Instagram congratulating her daughter on the major milestone.

In the photo, Sofia is seen sitting on a bed with a large University of Delaware flag and a gold and blue balloon arch behind her.

The mom of four also included a photo of Sofia's college acceptance envelope and a picture of her daughter wearing a yellow Delaware sweatshirt.

"My daughter is officially a Blue Hen!!!" she began the caption. "I am so proud of the hard work you have done and for the young woman you are becoming, always follow your dreams!!"

"I love you very much and we are going to miss you, but I know you will do great things!!! U Del has gained a good one!!!" she concluded the post, also adding the hashtags, "proud mom," "love her," "only girl," "going to miss you," and "2025," which will be Sofia's graduation year.

Buddy's sister, Lisa, replied, "Congratulations!!! We are so proud of you ❤️❤️❤️"

The Valastro family also celebrated another special day this week: Carlo's 10th birthday!

On Sunday, Carlo celebrated hitting double digits with an epic Star Wars cake from his dad's bakery.

The dessert featured a realistic-looking Yoda cake in the center surrounded by 3D letters that read "happy 10th birthday Carlo."