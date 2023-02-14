Buddy Valastro Tells Wife Lisa 'You Make Me Complete' in Romantic Tribute for Valentine's Day

Buddy Valastro shared something sweet for Valentine's Day and it wasn't a cake.

The Cake Boss star shared a romantic message for his wife, Lisa, on Feb. 14.

"I made a wish and it came true with you," the celebrity chef wrote in the caption. "You make me complete and you're the love of my life that I will cherish forever."

Both looked stunning in the photo — Buddy dressed in a classic black suit and Lisa wore a black, sleek long-sleeved dress with rhinestones and matching black pumps.

"Your [sic] my beauty, my love, my best friend and I love you," the Buddy vs. Duff star continued.

The pair celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on Oct. 14 and shared sentimental messages then, too. At the time, Buddy wrote, "I love your beauty, your laughter, the way you take care of me, the way you keep me safe."

The couple, who renewed their vows in 2011 to honor their 10-year anniversary, share 4 children: Sofia, 19, Buddy Jr., 18, Marco, 15 and Carlo, 12. They have been supportive of one another through good and bad times, including Buddy's horrific hand injury in 2020.

Valastro was fixing the pinsetter in his home bowling alley when his right hand became lodged in the machine and a metal rod impaled his hand multiple times between his ring finger and middle finger. Following the gruesome accident, the baker had five reconstructive hand surgeries and is still expecting to have more. His family has been integral to his recovery, according to Buddy.

"My wife has been amazing. She's been a trooper," the Buddy vs. Christmas star told PEOPLE in 2020. "We're going on 20 years now, and I think that we kind of checked all the boxes. But after you have an injury like this, and your wife helps you dry you out of the shower, that crosses another level. You get to really know each other, and love each other and be there for one another."