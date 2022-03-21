Buddy Valastro Wears Sparkly 'Cake Boss' Jersey at Cute Family Outing to Vegas Golden Knights Game
Buddy Valastro is proving that his fashion can sometimes be just as over-the-top as his cake creations.
On Saturday, the pastry chef shared pictures with his family at the Vegas Golden Knights hockey game in matching jerseys — but the star of the show was Valastro's personalized glittery jersey.
The New Jersey native's #22 jersey had "Cake Boss" embroidered where the last name usually goes as a nod to his hit reality show.
"Good times at the #vegasgoldenknights game today!" Valastro wrote in the Instagram caption. "Staying Golden #CakeBoss how about a win! #vegasknights"
The Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings at the March 19 game 5 - 1.
Valastro spends plenty of time in Sin City as he operates the casual Italian restaurant Buddy V's Ristorante.
Buddy Valastro Celebrates 45th Birthday with Nostalgic Treat Cake Made by His Wife and Kids
He recently celebrated a milestone birthday this month when he turned 45 on March 3. To celebrate, his wife and children took over the baking duties.
His three-tier birthday cake was decorated with Valastro's favorite treats, like Wise potato chips and various Hostess and Drake's desserts (Twinkies, Ring Dings, Devil Dogs, and Yodels).
"These are all nostalgic treats that I grew up with," Valastro wrote in his Instagram caption. "What an amazing and thoughtful cake made by my incredible wife Lisa Valastro and kids! ❤️."