Buddy Valastro Gives Update After Third Hand Surgery: 'Rough Road to Recovery'

The Cake Boss star suffered nerve, tendon, and muscle damage in his right hand after an accident in his home last month

Buddy Valastro is still on the mend following his bowling accident in his New Jersey home in September.

The celebrity pastry chef updated fans on Instagram after his third hand reconstruction surgery. "Hey guys, just had my third hand surgery. It’s been a rough road to recovery but I’m hanging in there," he wrote in the post.

"Just wanted to check in and let you all know how much I appreciate all the love, we’ll wishes, and positive vibes! Keep em coming! Special shout out to Dr. Michelle Carson over at HSS @hspecialsurgery and her amazing team, for taking the BEST care of me!"

The horrific accident resulted in nerve, tendon and muscle damage in the Cake Boss star's dominant right hand. He told PEOPLE after undergoing two surgeries that he wasn't sure if he would ever be able to bake again.

"It's really preliminary right now, but they're saying it's definitely going to be a long road to recovery," he said. "I have a thing with my hands. If I get a paper cut on my hand, I'm pissed off. My hands to me are my lifeline of everything I do. And I wonder, 'Am I ever going to do what I used to be able to do?'"

His wife, Lisa, however, has no doubt: "He will bake again, even if he has to use his left hand. Trust me."

Valastro has been practicing his decorating skills with his non-dominant left hand, though, and will be hosting a virtual cake decorating class on October 30th in partnership with food delivery service Goldbelly.