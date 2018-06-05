Buddy Valastro's Tie-Dye Cheesecake Stars

June 05, 2018 11:37 AM

The Cake Boss star‘s cute confections are beaming with pride.

1 (13.5-oz.) pkg. graham cracker crumbs
½ tsp. ground cinnamon
1½ cups granulated sugar, divided
¾ cup (6 oz.) unsalted butter, melted
1 lb. cream cheese, at room temperature
12 oz. (1½ cups) whole-milk ricotta cheese
½ Tbsp. vanilla extract
3 large eggs
¼ cup heavy cream
½ tsp. red food-coloring gel
½ tsp. blue food-coloring gel

1. Preheat oven to 325°. Stir together graham cracker crumbs, cinnamon and ½ cup sugar in a large bowl. Stir in butter until incorporated. Line a 9×13-inch baking dish with aluminum foil; lightly coat with cooking spray. Press graham cracker mixture into bottom of baking dish. Bake in oven until crust is lightly browned around the edges, about 18 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely, about 30 minutes. (Do not turn oven off.)

2. Beat cream cheese and remaining 1 cup sugar in the bowl of an electric stand mixer on medium speed until smooth, about 3 minutes. Add ricotta and vanilla; beat until combined, about 20 seconds. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as needed. Drizzle in heavy cream, beating on low speed until incorporated.

3. Transfer 1 cup white batter in mixer bowl to a small bowl; add ½ teaspoon red food-coloring gel, and stir to incorporate. Transfer an additional 1 cup white batter from mixer bowl to a separate small bowl; add ½ teaspoon blue food-coloring gel, and stir to incorporate. Pour remaining white batter in mixer bowl over cooled graham cracker crust. Drizzle with red and blue batters. Using a wooden skewer, swirl white, red and blue batters together. Bake until sides are set and center jiggles slightly, about 30 minutes.

4. Transfer baking dish to a wire rack to cool to room temperature, about 2 hours. Transfer to freezer until firm, about 2 hours.

5. Carefully remove firmed cheesecake from baking dish. Press a 4-inch star-shaped cookie cutter onto top of cheesecake to make indentions of star shapes. Cut stars out using a paring knife. Serve bars chilled.

Serves: 6

Active time: 40 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 40 minutes, plus chilling time

