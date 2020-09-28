Buddy Valastro Speaks Out After 'Terrible' Bowling Accident: 'It Looked Like a Halloween Movie'

"The pain was the worst pain that I've ever encountered in my life," Buddy Valastro tells PEOPLE

Buddy Valastro wants his fans to know that he's doing alright.

The Cake Boss star spoke to PEOPLE on Monday from his Montville, New Jersey home where he is recovering from a "terrible" accident at their in-home bowling alley. On Sept. 20, Valastro was spending quality time with his family when there was a malfunction with the bowling pinsetter. As he was fixing the problem, his right hand became lodged in the machine and a metal rod impaled his hand three times between his ring finger and middle finger.

"I looked at my hand and blood was gushing everywhere," Valastro recalls. "It looked like a Halloween movie."

"[It] was the worst pain that I've ever encountered in my life," he continues.

The baker says at first the scenario was so surreal, he thought it was all a "nightmare."

"The pain, the screaming," he says. "And then something kicked in and told me to be calm because at that point I knew I was stuck. I was stuck in the machine. This rod was through my hand and I knew that I had to get out of there."

After over 5 minutes elapsed, Valastro asked his eldest sons, Buddy Jr., 16, and Marco, 13, to use a reciprocating saw to cut through the metal rod and free him from the machine. The whole incident took about 15 minutes before Valastro and his wife Lisa were driving to Morristown Memorial in New Jersey to receive his first surgery.

"It was just chaotic," Lisa tells PEOPLE. "15 minutes of hell."

Valastro received a second surgery from Dr. Michelle Carlson, a renowned orthopedic surgeon, at Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan. While recovering at home, he says he is still looking at "a tremendous amount of physical therapy" and possibly more surgeries.

His wife, his kids, and the thousands of fans who have reached out with their support are what's getting him through it all, he says.