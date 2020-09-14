"I gotta tell you, this guy's pretty good," Buddy Valastro said after his son Marco, 13, cooked filet mignon and red wine sauce

Steak Boss? Buddy Valastro's Son Marco Makes His 'Famous Filet Mignon' and Gets Rave Reviews

Marco Valastro is proudly following in his father's footsteps.

The 13-year-old son of Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro took control of the family's kitchen over the weekend to make seared filet mignon, as seen in a 13-minute video shared on Buddy's Instagram.

"Hi, I'm Marco Valastro and I love to cook steak, and today I'm going to be making my famous filet mignon," the teenager says to the camera in the family's New Jersey home.

Marco goes on to explain the step-by-step process to cook the steak along with a red wine sauce, which he proudly calls "pretty delicious."

After Marco finishes preparing the meal, he calls for Buddy, 43, to join him and witness the final product.

"This smells incredible," Buddy says, telling his son that the steak was "cooked to perfection."

"Did mom teach you how to do this, or me?" the celebrity chef jokingly asks.

"Both of you guys," Marco replies.

As the father-son duo enjoy the meal together, Buddy tells Marco, "I'm really proud of you son."

"I gotta tell you, this guy's pretty good," Buddy adds to the camera with a smile.