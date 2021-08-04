Buddy Valastro Says Gigi Hadid 'Really Cried' the First Time They Met

Cake Boss Buddy Valastro said model Gigi Hadid was in tears when they met for the very first time to decorate cakes together

Buddy Valastro is spilling the details about his unlikely friendship with Gigi Hadid.

The Cake Boss star, 44, told TMZ about the very first time he met the model, 26. The two paired up for a video with Harper's Bazaar, during which they decorated two cakes, and chatted about all things baking, family and more.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I gotta tell you, when I met her for the first time, when she saw me, she really cried," Valastro told TMZ. "She watched Cake Boss growing up and she watched it with her family. I mean she knows like the whole opening line sequence, it's crazy."

In total, Valastro and Hadid spent nearly six hours together, the baker said. And after spending the day with Hadid, Valastro had nothing but kind things to say about her.

"She is such an amazing person. Beautiful, but she's even more beautiful on the inside than outside," he said. "Honestly, true salt of the earth."

As for the final product of their day spent baking, Valastro said all of the hard work more than paid off in the end.

"We had so much fun making a cake together," he said, adding that Hadid is "actually talented" in the kitchen and has a "really great eye for color and detail."

After their very first meeting, Hadid, who shares 11-month-old daughter Khai with Zayn Malik, posted a photo of their stunning finished cakes, which featured white fondant and colorful frosted flowers.

"Thank you @samiranasr @harpersbazaarus @buddyvalastro for this dream come true 🥺," she wrote. "I have been waiting for [what feels like] my whole life for my first day at @carlosbakery !"

In his own photo from the day, Valastro shared a sweet snap of himself and Hadid, captioning the post, "You may know @gigihadid as a world famous supermodel but she's also the sweetest person ever and one amazing cake decorator too!"

He added, "She will always be a part of my famiglia @carlosbakery and a friend for life!"

Gigi Hadid and Buddy Valastro Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images; Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Before Hadid had the chance to meet her culinary hero, she was treated to a birthday treat from the Cake Boss himself. In honor of her 25th birthday in April 2020, the supermodel was surprised with a bagel-shaped cake straight from Valastro's bakery.

"The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY!" she wrote on Instagram at the time.

While he's back in the kitchen baking up a storm, Valastro has been making remarkable progress after seriously injuring his hand in a bowling accident in September when a malfunctioning pinsetter resulted in his hand getting impaled by the machine three times.

The Cake Boss star has since undergone five reconstructive surgeries, plus physical therapy, and thanked his family for helping him during his recovery.