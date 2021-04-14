“I definitely have a lot more of my mobility back,” the Cake Boss star said during an appearance on Rachael Ray's talk show Tuesday

Buddy Valastro Says He Had His 5th Hand Surgery 'About a Month Ago': 'It Was a Huge Success'

As Buddy Valastro's injured hand is continuing to heal!

The Cake Boss star, 44, revealed he had a fifth surgery on his hand last month following a bowling accident in September that severely injured his right hand.

"I'm feeling good, my hand is coming along," Valastro said on Monday's episode of Rachael Ray's talk show.

"I had my fifth surgery about a month ago and it was a huge success," he said, adding, "I definitely have a lot more of my mobility back."

The baker then made a fist and straightened his fingers to show off the improvement, telling Ray, 52, "I can make like a whole fist. I can make all my fingers straight."

"And I have I would say about 75 percent of my strength back, so it's coming along," he said.

The famous baker's injury occurred in September when he was spending time with his family at their in-home bowling alley. After there was a malfunction with the bowling pinsetter, Valastro went to fix the problem, but got his right hand stuck in the machine. A metal rod impaled his hand three times between his ring finger and middle finger.

"I looked at my hand and blood was gushing everywhere. It looked like a Halloween movie," Valastro told PEOPLE in September. "[It] was the worst pain that I've ever encountered in my life."

Valastro struggled with numbness and limited motion in two of his fingers as a result of the accident, he told PEOPLE in November, adding that he was "trying to think positive" throughout his recovery.

While he said at that time that he wasn't sure if he was "ever going to be able to ice a cake the same way or be as fast as" he was before the accident, Valastro demonstrated some cake icing for Ray on Tuesday.