Buddy Valastro Makes a 'Super Special' Cake for Doctor Who Operated on His Hand After Accident

Buddy Valastro is giving back.

On Wednesday, the 43-year-old baker and television star made a "super special" cake for Dr. Michelle Carlson and the staff at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, where he was treated following the freak accident in September that severely injured his right hand.

Valastro shared a series of photos on Instagram of the cake, which featured edible look-alikes of the hospital, Carlson's white coat and a nurse's scrubs. He also included a photo with Carlson.

"Check out the super special cake I made for Dr. Michelle Carlson, the nurses and staff at @hspecialsurgery as a token of my immense appreciation!" he captioned the post. "It replicates the main hospital there in #NYC. 🌃."

The Cake Boss star continued, "I could never thank them enough for all they have done to help me on this journey to a full recovery ♥️ #roadtorecovery #healthcareheroes#heroes."

Valastro's injury occurred earlier this year when he was spending quality time with his family at their in-home bowling alley. After there was a malfunction with the bowling pinsetter and Valastro went to fix the problem, his right hand became lodged in the machine and a metal rod impaled his hand three times between his ring finger and middle finger.

"I looked at my hand and blood was gushing everywhere. It looked like a Halloween movie," Valastro told PEOPLE in September. "[It] was the worst pain that I've ever encountered in my life."

Last month, Valastro — who has undergone three surgeries so far and has been struggling with numbness and limited motion in two of his fingers — opened up to PEOPLE again and revealed how his recovery is slow but steady.

"I was in a really bad place mentally in the beginning,” he said. "I kept waking up to night sweats of the nightmare of it happening, and the pain."

He added: "I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to ice a cake the same way or be as fast as I used to be. That's still to be discovered, and not knowing kind of sucks."

Valastro also told PEOPLE that he's grateful for both the support of his family — wife Lisa and their four kids, Sofia, 17, Buddy Jr., 16, Marco, 13, and Carlo, 9 — and from his fans.

"It really touches my heart," said Valastro. "I'm going to be trying to fight and get back to who I was for them."