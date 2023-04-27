How Buddy Valastro Lost Nearly 40 Lbs. After Hitting His Heaviest Post Hand Injury (Exclusive)

"It wasn't a crash diet or anything like that,” the Cake Boss star tells PEOPLE

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 27, 2023 12:51 PM
Buddy Valastro performs a cooking demo onstage at the Grand Tasting Village during the 2022 South Beach Wine And Food Festival on February 27, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images); Buddy Valastro attends the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One - Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations presented by Liebherr Appliances on October 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for NYCWFF)
Left: Buddy Valastro in Feb 2022; Right: In Oct. 2022. Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty; Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Buddy Valastro's 2020 bowling alley injury didn't just affect his hand, but also his weight.

The Cake Boss star, 46, opened up to PEOPLE about how he's feeling after losing nearly 40 lbs. in nine months and the lifestyle changes he made in order to slim down.

Valastro — who had five surgeries to fix his right hand after it was impaled with a metal rod while he was fixing a malfunction with his bowling alley's pinsetter — says the injury along with the COVID-19 pandemic had him overeating and feeling sluggish.

"After COVID, I was just home — doom and gloom — and eating. I mean…COVID was just miserable in that way," he says.

In March 2022, he says he knew something had to change in his day-to-day routine. "I just woke up and I was like, 'This is almost the heaviest I've ever been,'" he says.

Through intermittent fasting and portion control, the Carlo's Bakery owner is down 35 to 40 pounds.

"It took me nine months to lose weight, and I've been maintaining it now because I lost it nice and slow. It wasn't a crash diet or anything like that," he says. "I just tried to be more disciplined during the week."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Caa9YfAsuUP/ Verified #FridayNightVibes Happy Friday, let the weekend begin! #southbeach @loewshotels 60w
Buddy and Lisa Valastro in Feb. 2022. Buddy Valastro/Instagram

Valastro has learned "when to say no" to food — which is not something he was used to doing as a young kid.

"Growing up in an old-fashioned Italian house, you didn't eat until you were full, you eat until you couldn't even move. And you were gorged," he says. "And that's the way I would eat all the time. And once I started to shrink my stomach and stop when it's time to stop, you feel better."

Despite building several businesses, shows and restaurants surrounding food, the father of four says they're the reason he stays active.

"I have to do tastings and stuff like that, but I've always been active. I'm always on my feet. I'm always flying around the factory. I'm still up 6:00 a.m. on the floor working," he says. "So I'm not an unactive guy."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cop4ywgOPfk/ Verified I made a wish and it came true with you. You make me complete and you’re the love of my life that I will cherish forever. Your my beauty, my love, my best friend and I love you @lisavalastro4 #happyvalentinesday 10w
Buddy and Lisa Valastro in Feb. 2023. Buddy Valastro/Instagram

Instead of grabbing "a bag of potato chips and eating half of it" at 10 p.m., Valastro tries to finish eating for the day by 6 p.m. And when his wife, Lisa, makes dinner, he'll eat "one or two" large spoonfuls of pasta instead of "four big scoops."

"The real trick," he says, though, is his large daily water intake. "I try to pound seven or eight bottles of water a day. You're always peeing! But it is good for your skin, too."

He adds: "If you drink a lot of water, you can't eat as much. So it's kind of just changing your habits, and you make it your job."

Valastro, who opened up in 2018 about losing 35 pounds on a diet program called Optavia, admits that maintaining his goal weight is a perpetual struggle since "food is so good."

"Weight is a constant battle, man," he says. "It's always going to be there. It's not like it's going to go away." But he's optimistic: "I feel like I'm in a pretty good place now. So I'm happy. And just doing the best I can."

Related Articles
Trending Kitchen and Dining Products
15 Fun Kitchen Finds That Shoppers Are Loving at Amazon This Month — Starting at $10
circa 1955: Exterior view of the first McDonald's fast food restaurant with its neon arches illuminated at night, Des Plaines, Illinois. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Couple Discovers 63-Year-Old Preserved McDonald's Fries in Bathroom Wall During Home Renovation
Wendy’s Chili
Wendy's Chili Is Coming to Grocery Stores
National Pretzel Day Freebies
All the Chains Offering Free Food and Deals for National Pretzel Day
Cheyenne Jackson says he fell off the wagon after 10 years of sobriety
Cheyenne Jackson Reveals He 'Fell Off the Wagon' After 10 Years Sober: 'I've Been Carrying a Lot of Shame'
Anne Burrell, Stuart Claxton
Chef Anne Burrell and Husband Stuart Claxton Talk 'Wonderful' Married Life: 'A Whole Adventure' (Exclusive)
Guy Fieri's Son Ryder Is All Grown Up at Prom — See the Photos! https://www.instagram.com/p/CrZQJMEP2Fw/
Guy Fieri's Son Ryder, 17, and His Girlfriend Pose for Prom Photos
blake shelton, gwen stefani
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Go Mushroom Hunting and Then Fry What They Foraged — Watch
Ree and Alex Drummond
Ree Drummond's Daughter Alex Reveals Her Car Got Stolen: 'My Bible Was in There'
Recipes Rollout 5/1
Kristin Cavallari Shares Her Go-to Healthy Breakfast That's 'So Easy to Make'
Chef Valerie Bertinelli onstage presenting a culinary demonstration at the Grand Tasting presented by ShopRite featuring Culinary Demonstrations at The IKEA Kitchen presented by Capital One at Pier 94 on October 12, 2019 in New York City.
Valerie Bertinelli Is 'Over the Moon Grateful' to Turn 63 After Surviving 'Hardest 6 Years of' Her Life
Recipes Rollout 5/1
Danny Trejo's Cornmeal Waffles with Chile-Mezcal Maple Syrup Are a 'Great Weekend Breakfast'
Recipes Rollout 5/1
Maneet Chauhan's Coconut Shrimp and Cauliflower 'Grits' Are 'Healthier and Lighter' with a 'Zing of Spices'
Kardea Brown attends the VIP Media tasting at VIRGIL'S Gullah Kitchen & Bar
Kardea Brown Recalls Not Taking 'No for an Answer' from Food Network While She Was a Social Worker
Taco Bell- Peter Davidson - Breakfast with Peter
Pete Davidson Becomes 'Toned Down' Version of Himself, Peter Davidson, in Taco Bell Commercial 
Ryan Seacrest (L) and Julianne Hough attend City of Hope's Fifth Annual MEI Comedy Roast Honoring Clear Channel's John Ivey on November 7, 2012 at the House of Blues in West Hollywood, California.
Julianne Hough Reveals Ex Ryan Seacrest First Introduced Her to Wine Since She Grew Up Mormon