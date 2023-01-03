Buddy Valastro Says 'Life Just Isn't the Same' Without His Late Dad in Touching Birthday Tribute 

Buddy Sr. died in 1994 from lung cancer

By
Published on January 3, 2023 01:55 PM
Buddy Valastro father throwbacks
Photo: Buddy Valastro/Instagram

It has been nearly 30 years since Buddy Valastro's father died but the celebrity chef still thinks about him daily.

"Life just isn't the same without you…" the Cake Boss star, 45, wrote in the caption of an Instagram carousel posted Sunday, which would have been his dad's birthday. "You're in my thoughts everyday and that's how it will always be."

"You're up in heaven now but you'll always be with me. Happy birthday Dad, missing you today and always, I love you," he finished before adding a note in Italian to send his love to his late mother Mary. "Tanti baci a Momma."

Buddy Sr. died of lung cancer at age 54 in 1994.

Before his death, he recruited his son to join the family business, Carlo's Bakery, in 1988. Buddy Sr. made the then 11-year-old start with cleaning the kitchen of the Hoboken, N.J. bakery before moving on to decorate wedding cakes by age 15.

"My dad wanted me to know what it was like to be everybody in the bakery," Valastro told PEOPLE in 2010. "The thing is, everything they made me do, I was good at."

Buddy Valastro father throwbacks
Buddy Valastro/Instagram

Just a few years after working side-by-side, Buddy Sr. died, which forced Valastro to drop out of high school and take over the business at 17. Using the lessons his father taught him, he expanded Carlo's Bakery from a single shop in New Jersey into locations across the country. The bakery became the setting of the TLC series Cake Boss and subsequent culinary shows and competitions.

Valastro now runs the confectionary empire with help from his four sisters, three brothers-in-law, wife Lisa and their four children (Sofia, 19, Buddy Jr., 18, Marco, 15 and Carlo, 11) and other family members. His mother Mary worked at the original bakery until she died from ALS in 2017 at age 69.

buddy-valastro.jpg
John W. Ferguson/Getty.

Nearly a month after her death caused by complications from pneumonia, Valastro returned to work per his mother's wishes. "She wants me to be the patriarch of the family and keep doing what I'm doing, 100 percent. There's not even a doubt in my mind," he told PEOPLE in 2017.

At the time, Buddy said he decided to speak out about his mother's life and legacy because of her fans' thoughtful reactions to her passing. A few days after Mary died, there were dozens of flowers and mass cards left in front of the bakery. "Everyone was so supportive," he said. "There were so many people who prayed for her, loved her and that's why I'm doing this. I want people to know what happened and I want to thank them for always being supportive of her."

Related Articles
Happy 18th Birthday to my son @buddyvalastrojr
Buddy Valastro Shares Sweet Birthday Post for 'Confident, Strong' Son Buddy Jr.
Lisa Valastro and Buddy Valastro attends the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.
Buddy Valastro and Wife Lisa Celebrate 21 Years of Marriage — See Them on Their Wedding Day!
Actor Robert Downey Jr. and father Robert Downey Sr. arrive at TIME's 100 Most Influential People Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall on May 08, 2008 in New York City.
All About Robert Downey Jr.'s Late Dad, Robert Downey Sr.
Amanda Seyfried birthday cake
Celebrity Birthday Cakes! All the Stars Blowing Out the Candles on Their Special Day
Rene Angelil (L) and singer Celine Dion arrive at the premiere of the show "Veronic Voices" at Bally's Las Vegas on June 28, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Céline Dion and René Angélil's Relationship: A Look Back
Cake Boss Buddy Valastro's Congratulates Daughter Sofia on High School Graduation: 'You Have Grown Right Before Our Eyes'
Buddy Valastro Says It's Time to Share More About His Kids: 'Break That Fourth Wall Down'
buddy valastro https://www.instagram.com/p/CdTDCcdOHBM/.
Buddy Valastro Says His Kids Want to Take Over the Family Business: 'And I Want Them to'
Guy Fieri Morgan
Guy Fieri Paid Tribute to His Late Sister Morgan on Her 50th Birthday: 'Miss You'
Buddy Valastro Sofia Valastro
Buddy Valastro's Daughter Sofia Is 'Taking the Reins' at Carlo's Bakery — See Her Skills
Buddy Valastro and son
Buddy Valastro Cracks a Lobster with His Youngest Son — a Goal of His After His Hand Injury
buddy valastro hand
Buddy Valastro's 5th Hand Surgery Was a 'Game Changer' After His Accident—But He Will Have 1 More
SEATAC, WA - APRIL 3: ***EXCLUSIVE, SPECIAL PRICES APPLY *** Vili Fualaau appears in court in SeaTac, Washington April 3, 2006 for a hearing to determine if he is to stand trial on a drunken driving charge. The judge set a trial date for April 26 for Fualaa, the husband of Mary Kay Letourneau, his former sixth grade teacher who was convicted of child rape for having sex with Fualaau. (Photo by Ron Wurzer/Getty Images)
Vili Fualaau, Who Was Married to Mary Kay Letourneau, Welcomes Baby Girl
Buddy Valastro and Nick DiGiovanni
Buddy Valastro Fools TikToker Nick DiGiovanni with a Hyper-Realistic Chicken Sandwich Cake
buddy valastro
Buddy Valastro Celebrates 45th Birthday with Nostalgic Treat Cake Made by His Wife and Kids
Host Guy Fieri, as seen on Guy’s Ultimate Game Night, Season 1.
Guy Fieri Recalls Feeling His Late Sister's Presence at Psychic Reading: 'It Was Mind-Blowing'
Meghan McCain, John McCain
Meghan McCain Remembers Late Dad on 4-Year Anniversary of His Death: 'Miss You Every Single Day'