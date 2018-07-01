Buddy Valastro’s Ice-Cream “Lasagna”

1 (17.3-oz.) pkg. frozen puff-pastry sheets, thawed

½ cup granulated sugar

2 cups sweetened shredded coconut, divided

½ gallon vanilla ice cream, softened

⅓ cup cream of coconut

2 mangoes, peeled and chopped

1 (16-oz.) container fresh strawberries, hulled and chopped

1 small pineapple, peeled, cored and chopped

1. Preheat oven to 425°. On a lightly floured surface, roll each puff-pastry sheet into a 9×13-inch rectangle. Place each pastry sheet on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper; brush with 1 tablespoon water, and sprinkle evenly with sugar. Pierce each pastry sheet all over with a fork to prevent it from rising too much. Bake until dark golden brown, about 18 minutes. Cool completely on baking sheets, about 30 minutes. Reduce oven to 350°.

2. Place 1 cup shredded coconut on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake until light golden brown, stirring once, about 5 minutes.

3. Place ice cream, cream of coconut and remaining 1 cup shredded coconut in a large bowl; stir to combine.

4. Place one cooled pastry sheet in a 9×13-inch baking dish. Spread half of ice-cream mixture over pastry; top with half of mangoes, half of strawberries and half of pineapple. Repeat using remaining pastry sheet, ice-cream mixture, mangoes, strawberries and pineapple. Sprinkle top with toasted coconut. Cover and freeze at least 2 hours before serving.

Serves: 12

Active time: 35 minutes

Total time: 2 hours, 55 minutes