Buddy Valastro’s Ice-Cream “Lasagna”
1 (17.3-oz.) pkg. frozen puff-pastry sheets, thawed
½ cup granulated sugar
2 cups sweetened shredded coconut, divided
½ gallon vanilla ice cream, softened
⅓ cup cream of coconut
2 mangoes, peeled and chopped
1 (16-oz.) container fresh strawberries, hulled and chopped
1 small pineapple, peeled, cored and chopped
1. Preheat oven to 425°. On a lightly floured surface, roll each puff-pastry sheet into a 9×13-inch rectangle. Place each pastry sheet on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper; brush with 1 tablespoon water, and sprinkle evenly with sugar. Pierce each pastry sheet all over with a fork to prevent it from rising too much. Bake until dark golden brown, about 18 minutes. Cool completely on baking sheets, about 30 minutes. Reduce oven to 350°.
2. Place 1 cup shredded coconut on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake until light golden brown, stirring once, about 5 minutes.
3. Place ice cream, cream of coconut and remaining 1 cup shredded coconut in a large bowl; stir to combine.
4. Place one cooled pastry sheet in a 9×13-inch baking dish. Spread half of ice-cream mixture over pastry; top with half of mangoes, half of strawberries and half of pineapple. Repeat using remaining pastry sheet, ice-cream mixture, mangoes, strawberries and pineapple. Sprinkle top with toasted coconut. Cover and freeze at least 2 hours before serving.
Serves: 12
Active time: 35 minutes
Total time: 2 hours, 55 minutes