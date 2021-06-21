In his Instagram post with the model, Buddy Valastro called Gigi Hadid "the sweetest person ever and one amazing cake decorator too!"

Buddy Valastro and Gigi Hadid Get Together for Cake Decorating: She's 'Part of my Famiglia'

Gigi Hadid and Buddy Valastro are cooking up a pretty tasty friendship!

On Friday, the Cake Boss star shared a cute selfie on Instagram with the 26-year-old food lover after a "dream come true" day of cake decorating.

In the photo, the two wear matching culinary jackets that read "Buddy" in red script, along with the name of the chef's famous sweets shop, Carlo's Bakery.

"You may know @gigihadid as a world famous supermodel but she's also the sweetest person ever and one amazing cake decorator too!" Valastro, 44, captioned the photo. "She will always be a part of my famiglia @carlosbakery and a friend for life!"

Hadid, who shares 8-month-old daughter Khai with Zayn Malik, responded to the Cake Boss' post in the comments, thanking him for the fun-filled day of baking.

"Appreciate you so much Buddy!!!! Thank you for everything. Today was a dream come true!!" she wrote.

This isn't the first time Hadid has given a special shout out to the famous chef on social media.

Last year, the model got a special surprise on her 25th birthday when the New Jersey-based baker made her a unique cake for her milestone celebration.

She showed off the sweet treat - a cake in the shape of an everything bagel with cream cheese - on her Instagram page and thanked Valastro for her one-of-a-kind birthday cake.

"The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY!" she wrote alongside several photos of her birthday celebrations.

Gigi Hadid Birthday Credit: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

"This is a dream come true. I can't believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn't an episode I've missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo's intern whenever needed. 😆 Grateful, honored, your biggest fan," Hadid said at the time.

In a recent interview with i-D Magazine, that took place in the spring but was published this month, the mom of one talked about her then-upcoming birthday festivities which were set to include another Cake Boss confection.

"OK, well first of all, I'm obsessed with Cake Boss. I've been watching him since I was ten, and he made my birthday cake for me last year, and I cried. Like, I actually started to cry. This year, in the theme of my giant bagel cake from last year, he's making a giant wedge of cheese, but it's a cake," she revealed to the outlet at the time.

Gigi Hadid Credit: Gigi Hadid/ Instagram; Taylor Hill/Getty

The model also went on to explain her love for pasta and how the Italian cuisine inspired some of the decor in her house - including the famed pasta drawers in her kitchen.

"My pasta that's in the pasta drawers (that are for show) are actually made with a glue type thing that keeps them preserved. The girl that I collaborated with to make these, her Instagram is @saltyseattle. She actually makes kits that you can buy and make your own pasta, and she colors all the pasta naturally," she explained. "So, I think the blue is spirulina. Each color is made with a natural coloring - like, the red is beet, the yellow is turmeric. And she has a book where she teaches you how to make each color. I've followed her for years and it was always a dream to have some of her work preserved."