Buddy Valastro Fools TikToker Nick DiGiovanni with a Hyper-Realistic Chicken Sandwich Cake

Buddy Valastro put his baking skills to the test in this hilarious cake prank

Buddy Valastro just proved he can pull off an expert prank with his baking chops.

On Thursday, the Cake Boss star, 45, shared a "Cake Boss Collab" on Instagram with chef Nick DiGiovanni. The TikToker uses his platform to share helpful culinary techniques and cooking collaborations with celebrities and chefs, including Neil Patrick Harris and Gordon Ramsay. (DiGiovanni was a contestant on season 10 of Ramsay's MasterChef.)

Valastro and DiGiovanni's mashup was shot in the quick and choppy style of DiGiovanni's usual TikToks as they each whipped up their own sandwich.

"Let's make a crispy chicken sandwich," DiGiovanni said at the start of the video.

In most of his videos, the internet chef starts off by throwing a knife down to pierce the counter. Naturally, Valastro introduced himself by saying "Cake Boss!" while stabbing a pink cake to mimic DiGiovanni's typical intro. DiGiovanni then tossed a Popeyes wrapper. "We can do better than this!" he said.

Using their own technique and ingredients, the two chefs went back and forth in different frames listing off ingredients from pickle juice to buttermilk. At some points, Valastro approached the crispy chicken sandwich challenge in a laid-back way.

"Whatever seasonings you like baby!" Valastro said as he sprinkled spices into his breading. After they respectively dipped their coated chicken in flour mixtures, it was time to fry.

"Nice and crispy," Valastro said as he lifted his chicken from hot oil. He then piled up his sandwich atop a bun while narrating the order of his sandwich ingredients: "Bun, chicken, pickles, mayo!"

With a friendly "Salut!" from Valastro, the pair toasted using their respective chicken sandwiches before they both took a bite. Immediately, DiGiovanni spit his out.

"Oh look it's cake!" Valastro quipped. DiGiovanni hilariously crumbled the hyper-realistic chicken sandwich.

"How the f--- did he do that?" DiGiovanni said before Valastro handed him another tasty-looking plate of food.

"Don't forget your fries, my friend," he added. DiGiovanni, who did not look amused when he bit into the fries, spit them out. "Those are fondant!" Valastro explained.

Through mouthfuls, DiGiovanni said, "It's all cake."

Quite the prankster, Valastro closed out the hilarious video with a wink. "How'd that sandwich taste?" he said. The Food Network star definitely had fun adding his signature cake stamp onto this collab.

"Love a good chicken sandwich #cakeboss style baby!" Valastro commented on their joint Instagram post.

DiGiovanni isn't the only person Valastro has featured cooking alongside him lately. Last week, he raved about his daughter Sofia as she decorated several festive Easter cookies in the Carlo's Bakery kitchen. The 19-year-old piped white and pink flower cookies as she explained different designs to her dad.

"Look at my @fiav_21 taking the reins in the kitchen to decorate our annual Easter Cookies! 🐰🌸😋 @carlosbakery" Valastro wrote in the post.