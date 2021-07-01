The third season of Buddy vs. Duff will premiere on Sunday, July 18 at 9 p.m. ET on Food Network and discovery+

Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman Are Back Competing on Buddy vs. Duff After Valastro's Hand Injury

Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman are going head to head once again.

Beginning on Sunday, July 18, Food Network and discovery+ will premiere the third season of their hit series Buddy vs. Duff, which will see the famed bakers go up against each other for the "ultimate baking brawl," according to a press release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In an exclusive promo from the weeks-long showdown, which PEOPLE can exclusively premiere above, Valastro, 44, and Goldman, 46, prepare to battle one another with their larger-than-life confectionery goods.

"I never thought I'd be making cakes again," Valastro says in the clip, referencing a freak bowling accident that severely damaged his right hand in 2020. "Thank the lord I'm still here kicking it though."

As scenes flash of various goodies crafted by the competing chefs, the Cake Boss star exclaims, "Nobody does it better than us," before he jokes, "Why are we doing this again?" The question prompts Goldman to quip, "I think we just hate ourselves."

Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman return to the cake competition after Valastro's hand surgery Credit: courtesy of Food Network and discovery+

The eight-week competition series will take place on both coasts: Valastro in Hoboken, New Jersey and Goldman in Los Angeles, California.

Each week, the bakers and their team of cake artists "must build elaborate, enormous cakes" that match up with each episode's given theme. "From safari cakes, to pirates of the high seas, the bakers' techniques, decorating expertise, and creative imaginations will be pushed to the limit," the release states.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman return to the cake competition after Valastro's hand surgery Credit: courtesy of Food Network and discovery+

Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman return to the cake competition after Valastro's hand surgery Credit: courtesy of Food Network and discovery+

Each cake will then be put on display in a space that becomes "an immersive world based on the theme for the challenge," the release adds.

50 professional cake artists from across the country will judge the cake designs virtually in an effort to name a winner. In season one, Goldman took home the crown while Valastro claimed victorious the following season.

RELATED VIDEO: Buddy Valastro Details His Struggles and Triumphs After Bowling Accident: 'I Can Hold a Fork'

"This past year has been lifechanging for Buddy and Duff; Buddy suffering a horrific injury to his dominant hand, and Duff welcoming a daughter and becoming a first-time father," said Courtney White, president of Food Network. "These momentous events have given them a newfound appreciation for life and family, in addition to a stronger motivation to prove their incredible talents with the best cake designs these bakers have ever created in order to break their tie in this fierce cake competition."