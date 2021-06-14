Buddy Valastro Celebrates Daughter Sofia's High School Graduation: 'You're Off to Great Places'

The Cake Boss star also congratulated his son Marco, 14, on his middle school graduation

Cake Boss Buddy Valastro's Congratulates Daughter Sofia on High School Graduation: 'You Have Grown Right Before Our Eyes'

Cake Boss Buddy Valastro's Congratulates Daughter Sofia on High School Graduation: 'You Have Grown Right Before Our Eyes'

Buddy Valastro has two graduates in his home!

The Cake Boss star attended his daughter's graduation from high school over the weekend and shared a series of photos on Instagram on Sunday praising Sofia, 18, for all her hard work.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Congratulations on your high school graduation @fiav_21 You have grown right before our eyes into beautiful, confident, caring, loving, smart and responsible young lady!" Buddy wrote in the post's caption. "We are so proud of you, you're off to great places and a new amazing journey.👩‍🎓 We love you so much ❤️"

He followed up the post with the hashtag #bluehens, a reference to the University of Delaware's mascot where Sofia is attending college in the fall.

In the photo series, Sofia can be seen holding her high school diploma while posing with her parents and brothers Buddy Jr., 16, Marco, 14, and Carlo, 10.

Cake Boss Buddy Valastro's Congratulates Daughter Sofia on High School Graduation: 'You Have Grown Right Before Our Eyes' Credit: Buddy Valastro/Instagram

Buddy also shared a post on Twitter congratulating Marco on his graduation from 8th grade and moving on to high school.

"We are so very proud of all your hard work and endless efforts you put into school and family Marco!" the Food Network star wrote. "Today you have made US the proudest parents, CONGRATULATIONS to our 8th grader and onto high school you go... we love you"

Of course, the celebrity chef wouldn't dare celebrate a graduation without cake. On Twitter, Buddy shared a family photo featuring a Carlos' Bakery-made blue and yellow three-tiered cake for Sofia with the University of Delaware logo and a graduation cap on top. The photo also displayed another cake for Marco, who graduated from middle school and will be attending Morristown-Beard High School in the fall (the same school Sofia graduated from).

Marco's cake was also triple-tiered featuring maroon, black and white striped coloring and the Morristown-Beard school logo, as well as a graduation cap on top.

"As you both are moving onto your next chapter in life, we are so incredibly proud of all your accomplishments!" Buddy wrote on Twitter along with the photo. "You will always have our love and support, dream big and never give up @fiav_21@marco_valastro I know you both will accomplish great things!"