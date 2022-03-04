Buddy Valastro Celebrates 45th Birthday with Nostalgic Treat Cake Made by His Wife and Kids

Buddy Valastro has made epic cakes for many a birthday celebration in his long career. But when it came time to celebrate his 45th birthday, the Cake Boss star's wife and children took over the baking duties.

On Thursday, the New Jersey native shared a gallery of photos to Instagram of his birthday festivities, many showing the three-tiered cake created in his honor.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

All layered coated in vanilla buttercream, the cake was decorated with Valastro's favorite treats, like Wise potato chips and various Hostess and Drake's desserts (Twinkies, Ring Dings, Devil Dogs, and Yodels).

"These are all nostalgic treats that I grew up with," Valastro wrote in his Instagram caption. "What an amazing and thoughtful cake made by my incredible wife Lisa Valastro and kids! ❤️."

"Thank you for all the Birthday wishes today," he also wrote.

Buddy and Lisa have been married since 2001 and share four children together (daughter Sofia, 18, and sons Buddy Jr., 17, Marco, 14, and Carlo, 11).

All lent their support to Buddy when he crushing his hand in a gruesome accident at his home bowling alley in September 2020.

"They definitely stepped up to the plate," Buddy told Entertainment Tonight last April. "In times of crisis, you don't know what people's reactions are going to be. 'How are we going to do this?' 'What are we going to do?' We all came together and I am so proud of my boys and thankful to my whole family."

Buddy injured his hand when his home bowling alley's pinsetter malfunctioned. When he fixed the issue in the machine, his right hand became lodged in the machine and a metal rod impaled his hand three times between his ring finger and middle finger. Within five minutes, Valastro's sons and brother-in-law, Joe Faugno, were able to free him using pliers and a saw.

Days after his accident, the Food Network star told PEOPLE that the injury was "the worst pain that I've ever encountered in my life."

"I looked at my hand and blood was gushing everywhere," Valastro recalled. "It looked like a Halloween movie. .... It was all a nightmare."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After undergoing five reconstructive hand surgeries and physical therapy, the celebrity baker has steadily improved. He documented his journey on a TLC special called Buddy Valastro: Road to Recovery, and even filmed a third season of his Food Network and discovery+ series with Duff Goldman, Buddy vs. Duff.

The star told Today on Oct. 5 that while he "might have to get another surgery over time," he's healing.