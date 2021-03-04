Buddy Valastro Celebrates His 44th Birthday with an 'Amazing' Reese's Cake Made by Wife Lisa

The celebrity chef celebrated his birthday with wife Lisa and their four children at home

Happy birthday, Buddy Valastro!

The Cake Boss star turned 44 on Wednesday and celebrated with a very special dessert. His wife, Lisa Valastro, made him a three-tier Reese's birthday cake, a baking tradition she takes on every year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Thanks to everyone who took the time to leave me a little Birthday love today!" Buddy wrote on Instagram alongside a photo with the cake, which was filled with Reese's cups, pretzels, sticks and M&M's.

He continued, "Thank you to my amazing family that I love so much for making every Birthday feel special and to the love of my life @lisavalastro04 for making me an amazing cake that I look forward to every year! 🎂 ❤️ This years 3-tier @reeses creation (my favorite)!"

The New Jersey native also posed with his four children — daughter Sofia, 17, and sons Buddy Jr., 16, Marco, 13, and Carlo, 10 — in a snap on Lisa's Instagram Story, which she captioned, "Happy birthday!! @buddyvalastro."

Image zoom Credit: Buddy Valastro/Instagram

Image zoom Buddy Valastro | Credit: Lisa Valastro/Instagram

Lisa, who married the celebrity chef in 2001, also honored her husband on his special day in a sweet post on her main Instagram feed.

"Happy birthday to my handsome husband @buddyvalastro I love you with all my heart!!!" she captioned two photos of the couple. "The kids and I are so lucky to have you!!! I can't wait for you to see what we cooked and baked youtoday!!!! #44 #birthdayboy#pices #husband #lovehim #celebrate#handsome #birthdaycake#specialdinner 😘🎉🎊🎁🎂🎈❌⭕️❌⭕️."

Buddy received more birthday love in the comments section of his and Lisa's posts from some of his famous pals, including Gigi Hadid, Melissa Gorga, Mariano Rivera and Anne Burrell.

Buddy's birthday comes after the chef underwent multiple surgeries on his right hand last year following a freak accident in the family's N.J. home.

The injury occurred in September when he was spending quality time with his family at their in-home bowling alley. After there was a malfunction with the bowling pinsetter and Buddy went to fix the problem, his right hand became lodged in the machine and a metal rod impaled his hand three times between his ring finger and middle finger.

"I looked at my hand and blood was gushing everywhere. It looked like a Halloween movie," Buddy told PEOPLE in September. "[It] was the worst pain that I've ever encountered in my life."

Image zoom Buddy Valastro recovering at home in New Jersey with his family. | Credit: Buddy Valastro/Instagram

Buddy — who has been struggling with numbness and limited motion in two of his fingers since the accident — told PEOPLE in November that he was grateful for the support from both his family and fans.