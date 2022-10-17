Buddy and Lisa Valastro shared sweet sentiments for their 21st wedding anniversary on Oct. 14.

On Friday, the Buddy vs. Duff star, 45, shared throwback pictures with his wife in honor of their special day, including two pictures of the couple from their wedding more than two decades ago.

In one photo, Buddy, in a classic black suit with a white bowtie, and Lisa, in a strapless gown with a beaded bodice, shared a romantic kiss in front of their several-tiered wedding cake. In another shot from their 2001 wedding day, the two held hands and smiled while guests applauded them.

"I love your beauty, your laughter, the way you take care of me, the way you keep me safe. You have brought our kids and I pure happiness the last 21 years. Happy anniversary, I love you beyond words," Buddy wrote in the caption.

Lisa shared a similarly sweet post on Instagram with the same two throwback pictures plus some more recent images of the couple.

In her caption, she wrote, "Happy 21st Anniversary to my husband, best friend, and the best dad in the world. There is no one else I'd rather have by my side for the rest of my life. Here's to all the love and adventures still ahead! I love you!"

The pair, who share 4 children, Sofia, 19, Buddy Jr., 18, Marco, 15 and Carlo, 11, renewed their vows in 2011 to honor their 10-year anniversary.

Buddy and Lisa have been there for each other in sickness and in health during their 21 years together, including Buddy's horrific hand injury in 2020.

Valastro was fixing the pinsetter in his home bowling alley when his right hand became lodged in the machine and a metal rod impaled his hand multiple times between his ring finger and middle finger. Following the gruesome accident, the Cake Boss star had five reconstructive hand surgeries and is still expecting to have more.

In June, the New Jersey native spoke with PEOPLE about his personal wins. Aside from getting back to making cakes, there was one culinary task he really wanted to tackle to prove he had his strength back: opening a lobster tail. He met this goal in July while on the Jersey Shore with his family.

His family has been integral to his recovery, according to Buddy.

"My wife has been amazing. She's been a trooper," the Buddy vs. Christmas star told PEOPLE back in 2020. "We're going on 20 years now, and I think that we kind of checked all the boxes. But after you have an injury like this, and your wife helps you dry you out of the shower, that crosses another level. You get to really know each other, and love each other and be there for one another."