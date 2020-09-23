The Cake Boss star "will need prolonged recovery and therapy" after the incident, which affected his dominant hand.

Buddy Valastro Faces 'Uphill Battle' After His Hand Was Impaled During 'Terrible' Bowling Accident

Buddy Valastro is on the road to recovery after a bowling accident at his family's New Jersey home on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the Cake Boss star shared a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed after being "involved in a terrible accident a few days ago," he wrote in the caption.

A representative for Valastro told PEOPLE that the accident happened while the chef was spending "quality time" with his family at home, which is equipped with a bowling alley. "There was a malfunction with the bowling pinsetter, a common fix in the past, but it turned into a terrible accident," they said.

"After trying to release the bowling pin from the cage mechanism, his right hand became lodged and compressed inside the unit," they continued. "Unable to remove his hand, he can see a 1-1/2" metal rod slowly and repeatedly impale his hand three times between his ring finger and middle finger."

Image zoom Buddy Valastro/Facebook

After over 5 minutes elapsed, Valastro's sons, Buddy Jr., 16, and Marco, 13, had to use a reciprocating saw "to cut through the metal rod and relieve his father from the machine," according to the rep.

Image zoom The Valastro family at their home bowling alley during a 2018 PEOPLE shoot. Allison Michael Orenstein

Valastro has since had two surgeries, the first at Morristown Memorial in New Jersey, and the second by Dr. Michelle Carlson, a renowned orthopedic surgeon at Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan. He is recovering at home after being released from the hospital on Wednesday.

"It will be an uphill battle as it's Buddy's dominant right hand and he will need prolonged recovery and therapy," Valastro's rep added.

Valastro maintained a positive attitude when posting on social media about the incident. "What do you think of my new accessory,?" he joked in the caption of a photo of him in an arm cast with an IV in his hand.

Shortly after sharing the news, many of Valastro's celebrity chef friends sent him wishes of a speedy recovery in the comments.

Fellow cake guru Duff Goldman, who stars as Valastro's rival on the baking competition show Buddy vs. Duff, replied, "Get better homie," adding: "You're gonna need that hand 😉."

Top Chef's Brooke Williamson added, "Sending love, get well soon!"