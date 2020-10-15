Buddy Valastro Is Hosting a Family Baking Class Following Brutal Hand Injury

The Cake Boss will be decorating confections live on Zoom for his fans to follow along

Budd Valastro is bringing his cake decorating skills to you!

On Thursday, the Cake Boss star announced a new live "Family Cake-A-Long" where his fans can order a cake decorating kit and join him on Zoom to follow along and decorate the treat together.

The event is in collaboration with food delivery service Goldbelly, and those who bake along with the celebrity chef will get all the tools to make a spooky cake sent to them.

"When you order this, we are going to send you two cakes to your house. We’re going to send you the fondant, all the stuff you need to turn this cake into that cake," he added, while comparing a plain green cake to a Frankenstein cake.

News of this cake decorating class comes just weeks after Valastro opened up to PEOPLE about his bowling injury, which resulted in nerve, tendon and muscle damage in his dominant right hand. He has since undergone two surgeries and told PEOPLE he wasn't sure if he would ever be able to bake again.

"It's really preliminary right now, but they're saying it's definitely going to be a long road to recovery," he said. "I have a thing with my hands. If I get a paper cut on my hand, I'm pissed off. My hands to me are my lifeline of everything I do. And I wonder, 'Am I ever going to do what I used to be able to do?'"

His wife, Lisa, however, has no doubt: "He will bake again, even if he has to use his left hand. Trust me."

And it seems Lisa is right, as Valastro will be going live on Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. ET for the Zoom class so that participating families can make their "Frankensteins come alive" just in time for Halloween.