Seeing Double! Buddy Valastro and Guy Fieri Have Fun Father-Son Meetup in Las Vegas

Like father like son!

Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro had a happy run-in while paying a visit to Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen & Bar at The Linq hotel in Las Vegas on Friday with his son Buddy Jr., 17.

Buddy shared a sweet photo from the moment on Instagram with Guy and his eldest son Hunter, 25. In the shot, the father-son duos flashed smiles while inside the eatery and were practically twinning — Buddy and Buddy Jr. in collared shirts and Guy and Hunter in black T-shirts.

"Taking a trip to #Flavortown with my friend @GuyFieri at Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen & Bar @TheLinq @Vegas," wrote the baker, who operates the casual Italian restaurant Buddy V's Ristorante, also in Las Vegas.

Buddy Valastro, Guy Fieri Buddy Valastro, Guy Fieri | Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty

Buddy and Buddy Jr. appear to be making the rounds on the Las Vegas Strip. The two posed for a photo on Thursday with rocker Gene Simmons at an exhibit at the Animazing Gallery inside the Venetian Hotel. "His artwork sings with passion!" said Buddy.

Guy opened his restaurant inside the Linq in 2014. The eatery features a menu that will cure almost any craving as it includes: nachos, jalapeño poppers, tacos, buffalo wings and more.

Guy is also dad to son Ryder, 15, with wife Lori, while Valastro shares kids Sofia, 18, Marco, 14, and Carlo, 10, with wife Lisa.

Hunter, who hopes to one day follow in his dad's footsteps with his own Food Network show, spoke with PEOPLE in 2019 for an on-the-road feature on Guy. He expressed not only what a good teacher he is, but also what a great father he is.