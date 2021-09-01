Bud Light Seltzer Launches 'Basic' Fall Seasonal Pack — and Yes, There Will Be Pumpkin Spice!

Pumpkin spice isn't just for your latte!

Bud Light Seltzer announced that they are debuting a limited-time fall seasonal pack on Sept. 6 to go along with your "favorite flannel," "apple picking plans," and "basic Insta content."

The flavors in the Fall Flannel pack include Apple Crisp, Pumpkin Spice, Maple Pear and Toasted Marshmallow.

Bud Light's parent company Anheuser-Busch said the Apple Crisp flavor is "just like grandma used to make, except a lot more drinkable," the Pumpkin Spice hard seltzer has "pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla flavors," the Maple Pear flavor has "maple syrup and pear flavors [that] create a seltzer as cozy as it is bubbly," and the Toasted Marshmallow tastes like "sweet marshmallow with a hint of chocolate flavor," per a press release.

"Since launching Bud Light Seltzer, we have continued to disrupt the seltzer category by expanding our portfolio with unexpected and delicious flavors," said Andy Goeler, vice president of marketing, Bud Light in a statement. "We're excited to bring our limited-edition Fall Flannel variety pack to the market, giving consumers a new innovation that is inspired by the season and perfect for all autumn occasions."