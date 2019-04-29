Bud Light Is Releasing a Lemon Tea Flavor for Summer

Bud Light just made porch sipping that much sweeter.

The beloved beer brand is introducing a crisp new flavor perfect for the warmer temperatures that have already set in across much of the country and will continue in full swing when summer hits: Lemon Tea.

According to a press release, the new offering is a “light lager brewed with real lemon peels and aged over real black tea,” making it the latest addition to Bud Light’s citrus-infused line that also includes Bud Light Orange and Lime.

“As the number one selling beer in America, it is important for us to continue to innovate and bring consumers the types of products they are demanding,” Vice President of Marketing for Bud Light, Andy Goeler, said in the release.

Added Goeler, “We saw the success of Bud Light Lime and Orange last summer and wanted to bring another beer into our portfolio that uses real lemon peels and tea leaves in the brewing process.”

And, has anyone tried @budlight Lemon Tea? No? You should! This tastes like summer and sunshine. 🙌🙌🙌 — ashley sweetly writes 💋 (@ashleysweetlyx) April 17, 2019

Bud light lemon tea is a 10/10 in my book — Taylor Michelle (@iamsecuri_tay) April 28, 2019

Okay, Budlight Lemon Tea is where it’s at! — Sarah Corinne 🖤 (@SarahCorinne2) April 20, 2019

Although the press release reports that the beer is available in stores beginning Monday, many consumers have already seemingly gotten their hands on it throughout this month.

As shown in product images obtained by POPSUGAR, a 12 fl. oz. serving of Bud Light Lemon Tea (at 4.2 ABV) will set you back 142 calories, 14.3 grams of carbohydrates and 7.8 grams of sugar.

The press release reveals that the seasonal beer, which is “brewed with no corn syrup and no artificial flavors,” will be available through September.

“Bud Light Lemon Tea is a product that we think consumers are going to love this summer,” Goeler added. “Its unique taste profile is something we think is going to help attract new people to the Bud Light family.”