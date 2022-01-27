Bud Light Next is an 80 calorie light beer that is nearly 10 years in the making.

Bud Light Next, the Brand's First-Ever Zero Carb Beer, Launches Just in Time for the Super Bowl

Bud Light is taking light beer to the next level.

After nearly a decade of workshopping the formula, the brand has launched Bud Light Next — its first-ever zero-carb beer.

Boasting just 80 calories and 4% alcohol-by-volume in a 12-oz. serving (compared to 110 calories and 4.2% ABV in a traditional Bud Light), the beer will be available in stores nationwide beginning Feb. 7, just in time for Super Bowl LVI.

Its release makes Anheuser-Busch the first major brewing company to offer not just a low carb drink but a zero carb drink. It's what Bud Light is calling, "the next generation of light beer for the next generation of beer drinkers."

Bud Light NEXT Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP Images for Bud Light

The brand first announced the beer would be coming back in September.

Paul Scholz, Bud Light's head of innovation, tells PEOPLE now that the beer is "very light, crisp, and refreshing."

"You'll get a hint of a citrus note but still the taste of a light lager coming through in a subtle but present way," he says.

The aim of Bud Light Next is to be a beverage that breaks the barriers of a traditional lager with the light flavors and calories of a hard seltzer.

The final result? "Beer taste but with a profile that you might get from a seltzer," according to Scholz.

Scholz specifies that over the past decade there have been 130 different formulas for the zero carb beer. "It has been a technological achievement to get a zero carb beer with the taste that we were looking for," he says. "Bud Light has always been focused on innovation. We've taken light beer and gone down a ton of different paths as tastes continue to evolve. We're really proud of this product"

Budweiser Credit: Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

Anheuser-Busch has had its fair share of success with its light beer endeavors over the years, though the brand has said it doesn't believe the emergence of Bud Light Next will impact other popular low-calorie brands they own like Michelob Ultra.

The company has also been successful with the growing craze around seltzers, another low-calorie alcoholic drink, with Bud Light Seltzer and fruit-flavored Bud Lights.