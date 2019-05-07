Bud Light Will Sell Beer in Rainbow Bottles for Pride Month in June

Pride Month is almost here, and with it comes some colorful new beer bottles from Bud Light.

Last week, the company announced the release of their limited-edition, rainbow aluminum bottles for the month of June.

Though beer-lovers won’t be able to purchase the brightly-colored bottles in grocery stores, they will be available at participating bars nationwide from May 27 to June 30.

Aside from the rainbow design, the Bud Light creed, usually written on the bottle, will be replaced with “words of inclusivity and support.”

The best part? Bud Light is partnering with GLAAD, the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer media advocacy organization. For every case of rainbow bottles sold, the beer company will donate $1 to the organization, “up to $150,000 to assist in their efforts of creating a world where everyone can live the life they love.”

The best beers are those served with Pride. Cheers to another amazing #GLAADawards, @BudLight! pic.twitter.com/zGCq4Stivh — GLAAD (@glaad) May 5, 2019

The rainbow bottles are only the most recent initiative for Bud Light and GLAAD, who have had a partnership for more than 20 years.

“Bud Light stood with the community at a time when many brands did not, and their continued outspoken support sets the bar for other global brands,” Zeke Stokes, GLAAD Chief Programs Officer said in the release.

Bud Light

The bottles debuted at the annual GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday and will kick off Pride Month at the Governor’s Ball music festival in New York City, which starts on May 31.

Following the Governor’s Ball, on June 1, Bud Light will host their own stage at the music festival with an all-LGBTQ artist line-up.

“The way we see it, our beer is for everyone to enjoy, so we are looking forward to seeing Pride bottles at bars throughout the month of June and beyond,” Andy Goeler, Bud Light’s vice president of marketing said.

He continued: “With the release of these new bottles, we hope to create something that everyone can feel proud to hold during Pride month that also makes a positive impact for GLAAD’s initiatives and the LGBTQ+ community overall.”