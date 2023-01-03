Lifestyle Food All the Delicious Details from Bubba Wallace's NYE Wedding — Including a McDonald's Food Truck! "We just really wanted it to be a fun atmosphere," Bubba Wallace’s wife Amanda Carter tells PEOPLE of their Dec. 31 North Carolina nuptials By Emily Strohm Published on January 3, 2023 12:32 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: ANASTASIIA PHOTOGRAPHY When Bubba Wallace and his bride Amanda Carter began planning their New Year's Eve nuptials, the couple knew they wanted the food to match the celebratory vibe of their wedding. "We just really wanted it to be a fun atmosphere, not stuffy, even though everyone's going to be dressed up," Carter told PEOPLE ahead of their black-tie affair. "We wanted a more casual food setting since it's late in the evening." The NASCAR driver, 29, and Carter exchanged vows in front of 250 guests at the JW Marriott in Charlotte, North Carolina on Dec. 31. Bubba Wallace Marries Amanda Carter! Inside Their New Year's Eve Wedding in North Carolina ANASTASIIA PHOTOGRAPHY Following their "intimate and romantic" ceremony, which was planned by Fabulously Created Events, guests headed into the reception where the "full-blown party" got started. Cocktail hour commenced with an open bar and passed hors d'oeuvres including tuna tartar, duck meatballs, pulled pork spring rolls, blue crab croquettes and whipped ricotta. Michael Oher, Who Inspired 'The Blind Side', Shows Off His Nearly 5-Foot Wedding Cake Covered in Feathers ANASTASIIA PHOTOGRAPHY "We're not doing a seated dinner with over 200 people," says Carter. "We wanted to make sure that we have time to see everybody. And a seated dinner really can take away from being able to talk to everybody." Instead, the newlyweds, who got engaged in July after five years of dating, opted for four different tapas-style stations with some of their favorites including Italian, Asian stir fry, burgers, and tacos. Gordon Ramsay Celebrates 26th Anniversary to 'Amazing' Wife Tana — See Their Wedding Photos L: Caption . PHOTO: ANASTASIIA PHOTOGRAPHY C: Caption . PHOTO: ANASTASIIA PHOTOGRAPHY R: Caption . PHOTO: ANASTASIIA PHOTOGRAPHY They also skipped the traditional wedding cake. Wallace doesn't eat desserts but Carter is a big fan of sweets, so she wanted plenty of options including a custom pretzel wall, cake pops, sugar and chocolate chip cookies, banana pudding shooters, and fruit and almond flavored macarons. Following a New Year's Eve champagne toast, at 1 a.m., guests enjoyed chicken nuggets and French fries from the McDonald's food truck. "Getting married, and starting a new life together, I'm just so excited to have a good one in my corner," says Wallace. "We have so much fun together." Updated by Tricia Despres Tricia Despres Instagram Twitter Tricia Despres is a writer for PEOPLE digital, covering everything from country music to pets to that love story that will have you shedding some tears. Since graduating from Northern Illinois University with her Journalism degree firmly in her hands, the wife of one and mother of two has written for publications such as the Chicago Sun-Times, Taste of Country, and several state mags across the Midwest. When she is not at her laptop, she remains in a state of mourning over the demise of Rascal Flatts. learn more