Bryce Shuman's Grilled Sweet-Chili Chicken Wings

"I love this recipe for its simplicity. It's easy to get the ingredients and turn them into total deliciousness," says Bryce Shuman , the executive chef at Sweetbriar restaurant in New York City. "The wings are smoky, sweet and tangy with a slight heat that disappears quickly. They're meaty little devils that are super fun to eat!"

"Make sure you have plenty of napkins on hand when you serve these up!" advises Shuman. "If you want to level up on these wings, you can partially debone them and make them 'lollipops.' This also helps keep your hands clean because you can hold onto the bone."