Bryce Shuman's Grilled Sweet-Chili Chicken Wings
"I love this recipe for its simplicity. It's easy to get the ingredients and turn them into total deliciousness," says Bryce Shuman, the executive chef at Sweetbriar restaurant in New York City. "The wings are smoky, sweet and tangy with a slight heat that disappears quickly. They're meaty little devils that are super fun to eat!"
"Make sure you have plenty of napkins on hand when you serve these up!" advises Shuman. "If you want to level up on these wings, you can partially debone them and make them 'lollipops.' This also helps keep your hands clean because you can hold onto the bone."
Tips
To cook the wings indoors, heat a grill pan over high, and brush with oil. Grill wings until lightly charred, 5 minutes per side. Place on a foil-lined baking sheet, and bake at 375° for 45 minutes. Brush with sauce during the last five minutes.