Bryce Shuman's Grilled Sweet-Chili Chicken Wings
"I love this recipe for its simplicity. It's easy to get the ingredients and turn them into total deliciousness," says Bryce Shuman, the executive chef at Sweetbriar restaurant in New York City. "The wings are smoky, sweet and tangy with a slight heat that disappears quickly. They're meaty little devils that are super fun to eat!"
"Make sure you have plenty of napkins on hand when you serve these up!" advises Shuman. "If you want to level up on these wings, you can partially debone them and make them 'lollipops.' This also helps keep your hands clean because you can hold onto the bone."
Ingredients
- 20 red finger chiles, thinly sliced (about 1 cup)
- 2 cups light brown sugar
- 2 cups ketchup
- ¼ cup red wine vinegar
- ¼ cup hot sauce
- 4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 3 lbs.s whole chicken wings (about 24 wings)
Directions
- Step 1Stir together chiles, brown sugar, ketchup, vinegar, hot sauce and 2 teaspoons of salt in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Bring to a low boil, stirring occasionally, until sauce is thickened, about 30 minutes. Remove from heat, and cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes. (Sauce will keep for 2 months in an airtight container in refrigerator.)
- Step 2While sauce cools, place chicken wings on baking sheet, and pat dry with a paper towel. Sprinkle with remaining 2 teaspoons salt; set aside.
- Step 3Preheat grill to high (450° to 500°). Coat top grill grate with oil; place on hot grill. Place chicken wings on oiled grate, and cover with grill lid. Grill on each side until chicken is nicely browned, skin is crispy and internal temperature reaches 165°, 10 to 15 minutes per side. Brush reserved chili sauce over wings during the last minute of grilling. Transfer wings to a serving platter, and brush again with sauce. Serve immediately with additional sauce on the side.
Tips
To cook the wings indoors, heat a grill pan over high, and brush with oil. Grill wings until lightly charred, 5 minutes per side. Place on a foil-lined baking sheet, and bake at 375° for 45 minutes. Brush with sauce during the last five minutes.