Bryan and Michael Voltaggio Go Head-to-Head In New Cooking Show Battle of the Brothers — Watch

Talk about sibling rivalry.

Bryan and Michael Voltaggio will star in a new discovery+ cooking competition series Battle of the Brothers, premiering next month. The Top Chef alums welcome eight aspiring chefs into their kitchen for the ultimate culinary showdown — and PEOPLE has a first look at the trailer.

"The secret to our success is that we're each other's greatest competition and inspiration — until now," says Michael, 42, who owns several restaurants across the country with his brother.

On each episode, the pair will mentor the chefs on their respective teams for thrilling head-to-head cooking tasks. After each team decides which member is up for elimination, Michael and Bryan will step in and cook alongside their mentee to save them from going home.

At the end, one chef will win the opportunity to work at one of the Voltaggios' restaurants in a guest-chef takeover.

"The level of talent, diversity and passion of the chefs in Battle of the Brothers is unrivaled. As we are looking to give the keys away to one of our restaurants, these chefs not only prove that they're here to learn but that they also have a few things to teach us," Michael and Bryan said in a statement.

Battle of the Brothers discovery+ Bryan and Michael Voltaggio Credit: discovery+

The series will also feature a rotating panel of culinary experts that decide which aspiring chef is eliminated each episode. This panel includes: Eric Adjepong, Einat Admony, Jordan Andino, Esther Choi, Leah Cohen, Cliff Crooks, Sohla and Ham El-Waylly, Alex Guarnaschelli, Ilan Hall, James Kent, Judy Joo, Jeremiah Lawrence Stone, Christian Petroni, Erik Ramirez, and Fabian von Hauske.

"Battle of the Brothers has all the ingredients of an epic culinary competition series," said Courtney White, president of the Food Network. "The caliber of skill and adventure in the kitchen, combined with the competitive sibling rivalry between the Voltaggio brothers, plus the opportunity of a lifetime for an up-and-coming chef to win a guest residency at a Voltaggio restaurant, makes this an action-packed, much-watch event."

Bryan was the runner-up on Top Chef season 6, after Michael took home the top prize — so naturally, there's a lot on the line for him. Bryan was also a runner-up on the all-star Los Angeles season 17.