Bryan Cranston Wants George Clooney to Taste His Mezcal: 'I Am Knocking On His Door'

Bryan Cranston is looking to get George Clooney‘s input — but it’s not about his next role.

While speaking to reporters at Clayton and Ellen Kershaw’s 7th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose event at Dodgers Stadium Thursday night, the Breaking Bad star joked that he’d like the Casamigos owner to taste his new mezcal.

“I have not [sent it to him] but I am knocking on his door,” Cranston said with a laugh. “I am right behind him.”

Cranston teamed up with his former Breaking Bad costar Aaron Paul to release a new line of mezcal called Dos Hombres. They announced their joint venture in July after “lamenting” over how they missed working together.

“We were lamenting one time in New York about three years ago, and we were talking about the fact that we would not be able to work together or see each other for years, and [Paul] said, ‘We should do a Mezcal together,’ ” Cranston said at the benefit, which raises money for Kershaw’s Challenge. “I thought, ‘When I was in college, the Mezcal was terrible, it tasted like rubbing alcohol, it had a worm at the bottom, it was like you had lost a bet.’”

That’s when the pair decided to launch their search for the best mezcal, finding the perfect one in Dos Hombres, the actor revealed.

“I love to drink it neat, maybe a little bit of ice, put it in a Bloody Mary instead of vodka,” Cranston added. “Make a little mezcal Bloody Mary and you are in business.”

In July, when the pair announced their new project, Paul revealed in an Instagram post that they wanted to create a mezcal that was “made by hand in Mexico” which brought them to Oaxaca.

“After that dinner, we couldn’t get the idea out of our heads,” he said of their meeting in New York. “So, we started traveling to Oaxaca to see if we could find it, and we mean it had to be ‘it,’ something so damn good even people who don’t think they like mezcal will love it.”

He said that they eventually found their “perfect” mezcal “on a dirt-road, in tiny village, hours away from the center of town.” Paul says they named the liquor Dos Hombres after what was just “two guys on a quest.”

Clooney is known for his popular tequila brand, Casamigos, which he started with Rande Gerber in 2013 “by accident” after failing to find the perfect tequila on vacation in Mexico. The pair sold the company to European beverage company Diageo for $1 billion in 2017, but continue to work with the new owners.