Walter and Jesse are back in business.

Former Breaking Bad costars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are releasing a new line of Mezcal called Dos Hombres, Paul announced on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Three years ago we sat in a sushi bar in New York. Talking about life and what we could possibly do down the road together. We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond,” Paul captioned a photo of the two of them. “Knowing that we couldn’t share the screen for quite a while – our thoughts turned to a new project.”

Paul says that the thought came to them to create a Mezcal that was “made by hand in Mexico.”

“After that dinner we couldn’t get the idea out of our heads,” he added, saying that they then traveled to Oaxaca to find a version “so damn good even people who don’t think they like Mezcal will love it.”

He said that they eventually found their “perfect” Mezcal “on a dirt-road, in tiny village, hours away from the center of town.” Paul says they named the liquor Dos Hombres after “two guys on a quest.”

The announcement had been teased on each of their Instagram accounts leading up to Tuesday, causing some fans—who were expecting an official announcement of the reported Breaking Bad movie sequel—to be disappointed.

“I’m going to start a RIOT if their posts have been about a drink and not the Breaking Bad movie,” one twitter user wrote.



“All of this was for a tequila?!,” wrote another. “We have been hoodwinked, bamboozled, led astray, run amok, and flat out DECEIVED by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul!”

No official confirmation or release date for the movie has been has been announced yet.