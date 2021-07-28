Over 50,000 People Love These Can Coolers That Keep Drinks 'Icy Cold' for Hours — Even in Florida Heat

Since launching in 2016, the popular can coolers have gathered a devoted following thanks to how well they work. (They're Amazon's best-selling thermocoolers, with a near-perfect 4.9 rating to boot.) They're double-insulated and have a slim design to fit 12-ounce cans like La Croix, Red Bull, and most spiked seltzers. According to the brand, they'll keep your drink up to 20 times cooler than a standard neoprene option. The BrüMate Hopsulators come in 25 bright colors like aqua and neon pink, as well as fun glitter designs. To use it, all you have to do is push your can in, and when you're done with your drink, just pull it out by its tab.