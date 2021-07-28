Over 50,000 People Love These Can Coolers That Keep Drinks 'Icy Cold' for Hours — Even in Florida Heat
When it comes to keeping your canned seltzer, energy drink, or beer cold, more than 50,000 Amazon shoppers agree that nothing will work better than BrüMate's insulated drink holders.
Since launching in 2016, the popular can coolers have gathered a devoted following thanks to how well they work. (They're Amazon's best-selling thermocoolers, with a near-perfect 4.9 rating to boot.) They're double-insulated and have a slim design to fit 12-ounce cans like La Croix, Red Bull, and most spiked seltzers. According to the brand, they'll keep your drink up to 20 times cooler than a standard neoprene option. The BrüMate Hopsulators come in 25 bright colors like aqua and neon pink, as well as fun glitter designs. To use it, all you have to do is push your can in, and when you're done with your drink, just pull it out by its tab.
Thousands of shoppers from places like Florida, Arizona, and Georgia rave that the can coolers will keep your drink "icy cold" to the last sip, even when temperatures are over 90 degrees. Many even compare the insulated holder to similar products from pricier brands, and say it "outperforms" its competitors.
Buy It! BrüMate Hopsulator Slim Can Cooler, $19.99; amazon.com
"I bought the Hopsulator Slim so me and my husband could share — we got it on Sunday and we're already fighting over it!" one person wrote. "It fits our energy drinks for the morning and slim can beers at night. And don't say, 'No beer should have to stay cold that long' — we have three kids and it kept it ready for me through all three 'bedtimes,' plus second attempt 'bedtimes.'"
Tons of customers describe situations where the Brumate can cooler lived up to its promises, like when they left a drink directly in the sun for three hours, went "tubing for six hours down the river in 90+ degree sun," or had a drink outside in Arizona's 110-degree heat.
If your preferred beverage doesn't come in a slim can, BrüMate makes tons of other products to keep drinks cool, like this insulated wine cup and this three-in-one cooler and tumbler combo that works with regular 12- and 16-ounce cans.
Buy It! BrüMate Hopsulator Trio Insulated Can Cooler, $24.99; amazon.com
Buy It! BrüMate Uncorked Wine Glass Tumbler, $22.99; amazon.com
Sounds like the Hopsulator Slim Can Cooler is a must-have for anyone who loves ice cold drinks year round.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Over 50,000 People Love These Can Coolers That Keep Drinks 'Icy Cold' for Hours — Even in Florida Heat
- This Best-Selling Stick Vacuum Is Just $30, and Amazon Shoppers Are Clamoring for It
- Birkenstocks Are Massively Marked Down at This Secret Sale — but Only for 72 Hours
- Shoppers Plan on Wearing This 'Light and Comfortable' Maxi Dress All Year — and It's Under $40