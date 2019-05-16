The chef brothers behind The Ribbon Midtown restaurant in N.Y.C. share the perfect recipe to kick off summer

Bruce & Eric Bromberg’s Bacon Cheeseburgers with Red-Onion Relish

1 small red onion, chopped

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

¼ cup light brown sugar

3 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

1 cup ketchup

6 small cornichons, chopped

1¼ tsp. kosher salt, divided

4 (8-oz.) 80/20 lean ground beef patties

¼ tsp. coarsely ground pepper

8 cheddar cheese slices

4 burger buns of your choice, split

1½ cups arugula

1 medium tomato, cut into ¼-in.-thick slices

8 thick-cut bacon slices, cooked crisp

1. Preheat grill to high (450° to 500°) 15 to 20 minutes. Meanwhile, cook onion in oil in a saucepan over medium high, stirring occasionally, until slightly caramelized, 6 to 8 minutes. Add sugar, red wine vinegar and balsamic vinegar; cook, undisturbed, until mixture is syrupy, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in ketchup, cornichons and 1 teaspoon salt. Set aside until ready to assemble burgers.

2. Season beef patties evenly with pepper and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. Place patties on unoiled grates; grill, uncovered, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip patties; cook until desired degree of doneness (an additional 3 to 4 minutes for medium rare to medium). During final 2 minutes of grill time, place 2 cheese slices on each patty to melt. During final 30 seconds of grill time, place buns, cut sides down, on unoiled grates; grill until lightly toasted, 10 to 15 seconds. Remove patties and buns from grill.

3. Spread reserved relish mixture evenly onto bottom bun halves. (Reserve leftover relish for another use; cover and refrigerate up to 2 weeks.) Top with arugula and tomato slices. Top each with 1 patty and 2 crispy bacon slices. Cover with top bun halves and serve.

Serves: 4

Active time: 35 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes