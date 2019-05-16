The chef brothers behind The Ribbon Midtown restaurant in N.Y.C. share the perfect recipe to kick off summer
Bruce & Eric Bromberg’s Bacon Cheeseburgers with Red-Onion Relish
1 small red onion, chopped
2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
¼ cup light brown sugar
3 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
1 cup ketchup
6 small cornichons, chopped
1¼ tsp. kosher salt, divided
4 (8-oz.) 80/20 lean ground beef patties
¼ tsp. coarsely ground pepper
8 cheddar cheese slices
4 burger buns of your choice, split
1½ cups arugula
1 medium tomato, cut into ¼-in.-thick slices
8 thick-cut bacon slices, cooked crisp
1. Preheat grill to high (450° to 500°) 15 to 20 minutes. Meanwhile, cook onion in oil in a saucepan over medium high, stirring occasionally, until slightly caramelized, 6 to 8 minutes. Add sugar, red wine vinegar and balsamic vinegar; cook, undisturbed, until mixture is syrupy, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in ketchup, cornichons and 1 teaspoon salt. Set aside until ready to assemble burgers.
2. Season beef patties evenly with pepper and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. Place patties on unoiled grates; grill, uncovered, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip patties; cook until desired degree of doneness (an additional 3 to 4 minutes for medium rare to medium). During final 2 minutes of grill time, place 2 cheese slices on each patty to melt. During final 30 seconds of grill time, place buns, cut sides down, on unoiled grates; grill until lightly toasted, 10 to 15 seconds. Remove patties and buns from grill.
3. Spread reserved relish mixture evenly onto bottom bun halves. (Reserve leftover relish for another use; cover and refrigerate up to 2 weeks.) Top with arugula and tomato slices. Top each with 1 patty and 2 crispy bacon slices. Cover with top bun halves and serve.
Serves: 4
Active time: 35 minutes
Total time: 35 minutes