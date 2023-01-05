Bruce Bozzi Has Lunch with Guests Like George Clooney and Julia Roberts on New Podcast 'Table for Two'

Bruce Bozzi knows a thing or two about the "romance of a meal."

Having worked for decades in the high-end service industry, managing his family's famed restaurant The Palm, Bozzi, 56, is now bringing his love for all things food and conversation to his new podcast, Table for Two (co-produced by iHeartMedia and Air Mail) where he interviews A-list guests over a meal at one of his favorite restaurants.

"The most important part for me is about generosity and curiosity," Bozzi tells PEOPLE. "It's just about genuinely wanting to have lunch with someone and to learn more about them, really a connection between myself and the person at the table. And I want everyone to feel safe and comfortable. They're never going to be hit with a question that's going to sideswipe them."

Growing up in New York in what he calls "a very sort of traditional Italian American family", meals were very important to Bozzi. "Especially Sundays, conversation gets robust and it's real," says the host. "My mother's father was a bricklayer. My grandfather and my father were in restaurants and hospitality."

Doing the podcast "is all in my DNA," he adds. "I liken this to sometimes it could feel like a first date, what are you learning about somebody?"

While his first season boasts guests such as George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Anna Wintour, Jon Bon Jovi, Tom Ford, Kate Hudson, Andy Cohen and more, Bozzi has a few moments that have already stayed with him.

"Anna Wintour. We had lunch at Via Carota [in New York City]. Going in, I was prepared but nervous, Anna's intimidating," he recalls. "I know her time is valuable. So it was very clear, 'Anna's coming and this is the amount of time that she can be with you.' And no joke, I think we were there an extra hour together talking. It was just so welcoming to feel her warmth."

Bozzi also appreciated the hysterical candor of guest Chelsea Handler. "She's so direct and forthcoming. I had a ring and a bracelet on. She's like, 'First of all, men who wear jewelry, no,'" he says laughing. "And normally I'd have a rosé, but she ordered an iced tea. And at the end, she was like, 'Wait a minute, we could have had a cocktail? Why didn't you tell me!'"

As far as dream guests go, Bozzi has a few in mind. "Part of what really intrigues me is the sort of older Hollywood, Robert Redford, Warren Beatty, Diane Keaton, get their stories," he says. "Spike Lee, Letterman. I've asked Madonna because here's a woman that was such a great influence on me personally as I was coming of age and she's an important voice in the gay community."

Lil Nas X is also at the top of his list.

Despite his family's legacy and his ties in Hollywood—his husband is talent agent Bryan Lourd—Bozzi remains rooted in humility. "I've had the good fortune of sitting at tables with presidents and movie stars and working with my fellow managers and servers and I treat everyone the same," he explains. "I really believe fundamentally that kindness and just being real with people is the most important thing. Maybe that's kept me grounded."

His podcast "is unique and special because I'm also a fan," he adds. "I'm always surprised that I got in the room."

Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi is available on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard. New episodes are released every other Tuesday.