Cook It Like Beckham! Watch Brooklyn Beckham Show Off Some Serious Skills in His Kitchen

Brooklyn Beckham is proudly showing off his culinary skills.

Over the past week, the 22-year-old model and photographer has been showcasing his cooking expertise in various videos shared on social media.

Brooklyn began documenting his food-making skills on Instagram Monday when he shared a timelapse video of himself making a steak quesadilla.

Set to the tune of the track "Too Young" by Phoenix, Brooklyn is seen in the short clip preparing and cooking the steak, before he organizes the rest of the ingredients and expertly crafts a delicious-looking meal.

In the comments section of the post, Brooklyn received some love from his family, including mom Victoria and brother Cruz. "Wow!! Looks amazing!!!!! X," wrote Victoria, 47, as Cruz, 16, said, "So when u gonna cook me that ?"

In subsequent posts shared days after, Brooklyn documented his journey to making two different types of pasta. In the clips, the son of Victoria and David expertly slices, dices, and tosses his pasta in a skillet like a pro chef.

On Tuesday, Brooklyn crafted some spicy tomato cream pasta, followed by a plate of pesto pasta on Wednesday.

In the comments section of his spicy tomato cream pasta video, Brooklyn received some more love from his family, as well as a simple but sweet message from fiancée Nicola Peltz consisting of heart-eye and fire emojis.