Brooklyn Beckham Defends Cooking Sauce with a Wine Cork in the Pot

Brooklyn Beckham's secret ingredient is causing some controversy.

The aspiring chef shared photos of himself preparing a pot of what appears to be bolognese sauce to his Instagram on Wednesday, and some of his followers were quick to notice a cork floating in the food.

"Daddy day care ❤️," Brooklyn captioned the photos showing off his pup in a crossbody sling as he prepared dinner.

"Is the cork added flavour?" one follower asks accompanied by a crying laughing face emoji. Another tickled fan wrote: "Only here for the comments pointing out the cork 😭🤣."

The son of David and Victoria Beckham shared a screenshot to his story in response to the outrage in the comments. The screenshot showed a highlighted portion of text that reads, "The addition of wine corks added to the cooking liquid ensured a more tender dish."

The text comes from a Feb. 2016 article entitled "Let's Talk Food: Wine corks ensure more tender octopus" from Naples Daily News.

In the article, writer Doris Reynolds explains that she has "found several recipes for octopus and was amazed that most of them included wine corks in the instructions." Reynolds article makes no mention of cooking sauce, but rather focuses on the preparation of octopus around the Mediterranean.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham/Instagram

Brooklyn is often cooking up food content on social media. In February, he partnered up with Silk Milk to recreate his dad's Got Milk? campaign and inspire the next generation of milk drinkers with a plant-based alternative.

"I don't eat that much meat and my wife doesn't either. So I've started creating new dishes that are plant-based," he told PEOPLE at the time. "Me and my wife [Nicola Peltz] love cooking, so we just cook a bunch of vegetables and other stuff and just have fun in the kitchen."