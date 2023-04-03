Brooklyn Beckham Defends Cooking Sauce with a Wine Cork in the Pot

The aspiring young chef cited an article that claims the cork results in "a more tender dish"

By
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Sam Burros is a writer, producer, and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, he was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Before making the pivot to food media, Burros studied theatre at NYU Tisch School of the Arts where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, film, and television with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broadstream.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 3, 2023 11:32 AM
Brooklyn Beckham Defends Cooking Pasta Sauce with a Wine Cork in Pot
Photo: Brooklyn Peltz Beckham/Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham's secret ingredient is causing some controversy.

The aspiring chef shared photos of himself preparing a pot of what appears to be bolognese sauce to his Instagram on Wednesday, and some of his followers were quick to notice a cork floating in the food.

"Daddy day care ❤️," Brooklyn captioned the photos showing off his pup in a crossbody sling as he prepared dinner.

"Is the cork added flavour?" one follower asks accompanied by a crying laughing face emoji. Another tickled fan wrote: "Only here for the comments pointing out the cork 😭🤣."

The son of David and Victoria Beckham shared a screenshot to his story in response to the outrage in the comments. The screenshot showed a highlighted portion of text that reads, "The addition of wine corks added to the cooking liquid ensured a more tender dish."

The text comes from a Feb. 2016 article entitled "Let's Talk Food: Wine corks ensure more tender octopus" from Naples Daily News.

In the article, writer Doris Reynolds explains that she has "found several recipes for octopus and was amazed that most of them included wine corks in the instructions." Reynolds article makes no mention of cooking sauce, but rather focuses on the preparation of octopus around the Mediterranean.

Brooklyn Beckham Defends Cooking Pasta Sauce with a Wine Cork in Pot
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham/Instagram

Brooklyn is often cooking up food content on social media. In February, he partnered up with Silk Milk to recreate his dad's Got Milk? campaign and inspire the next generation of milk drinkers with a plant-based alternative.

"I don't eat that much meat and my wife doesn't either. So I've started creating new dishes that are plant-based," he told PEOPLE at the time. "Me and my wife [Nicola Peltz] love cooking, so we just cook a bunch of vegetables and other stuff and just have fun in the kitchen."

Related Articles
Plant-Based meal of Roasted butternut squash pumpkin with rice tabbouleh, lemon tahini dressing and fresh herbs
The Best Plant-Based Meal Delivery Services for Veggie-Forward Dining
Whole30 Grilled salmon with fresh asparagus and mashed potatoes on a plate
The Best Whole30 Meal Delivery Services for Quick and Easy Dinners
Ella Travolta, Brooklyn Beckham and Sailor Brinkley Cook star in Silk Next milk's new campaign. Credit: Silk
Ella Travolta, Brooklyn Beckham and Sailor Brinkley-Cook Recreate Their Parents' Got Milk? Ads for Silk
healthy meal delivery
12 Editor-Loved Healthy Meal Delivery Services Worth Trying
Kale, Cannellini beans and sun-dried tomatoes
The Best Mediterranean Diet Meal Delivery Services for People on the Go
Dua Lipa Celeb Foodies Gallery
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
A platter of sliced steak with fresh salad
These Are the Best Paleo Meal Delivery Services for Busy Folks
Avocado, quinoa, sweet potato, tomato, spinach and chickpeas vegetables salad
These Are the Best Organic Meal Delivery Services for Easier Dinner Planning
people magazine cooking tips 2020
Celebrity Chefs Share Their Most Clever Holiday Cooking Tips
Olivia Rodrigo Birthday Cake
Celebrity Birthday Cakes! All the Stars Blowing Out the Candles on Their Special Day
OREO Cookie Papa Bites
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
The Best Pizza Stones
We Tested 17 Pizza Stones and Steels for the Perfect, Crispy Pie — These 7 Are the Best
50 Food Faves Rollout
PEOPLE'S 50 Food Faves of 2022: Blake Lively, Celebrity Kitchen Tools, Best Pantry Staples & More!
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
Hot Spots! All the Restaurants Where the Stars Are Eating
blake lively christmas cookies
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
food faves 2021 gallery
See PEOPLE's 50 Food Faves of 2021: Rachael Ray, All-Star Recipes, Top Celebrity Liquors, Best Snacks & More!