"It has such a great combination of flavors that kids and adults will love," says the winner of Bravo's Top Chef season 14 and Food Network's Tournament of Champions. "Plus it's so fun to eat!"

Brooke Williamson's Chilled Ramen Noodles with Grilled Shrimp

2 (3-oz.) pkgs. instant ramen

2 Tbsp. white miso

1 Tbsp. sesame oil

1 tsp. grated fresh ginger

1/4 cup rice vinegar

3 Tbsp. honey

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

2 cups thinly sliced red or green cabbage (from 1 small cabbage)

3 scallions, sliced (1/4 cup)

1/4 cup loosely packed mixed fresh herb leaves (such as basil, mint and cilantro), large leaves torn

1 lb. large peeled, deveined raw shrimp

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/8 tsp. black pepper

1. Preheat grill or grill pan to medium high (400° to 450°). Bring a medium pot of water to boil over high heat. Add ramen; cook 3 minutes. Drain, and run under cold water to chill. Set aside.

2. Whisk together miso, sesame oil and ginger in a large bowl until smooth. Add vinegar, honey and soy sauce; whisk to combine. Toss together ramen, cabbage, scallions and herbs in a large serving bowl. Add miso mixture; toss together.

3. Toss together shrimp, oil, salt and pepper in a medium bowl to combine. Place on unoiled grates; grill until cooked through, about 1 minute per side. serve shrimp over ramen.

Serves: 4

Active time: 15 minutes