Brooke Shields Wonders Why She's Off Tom Cruise's Coconut Cake Gift List: 'I Want to Get Back On!' [Exclusive]

Tom Cruise is known for sending a white chocolate coconut bundt cake to his famous friends during the holiday season

By Liz McNeil
and
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Sam Burros is a writer, producer, and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, he was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Before making the pivot to food media, Burros studied theatre at NYU Tisch School of the Arts where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, film, and television with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broadstream.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 4, 2023 05:43 PM

Brooke Shields is hoping to get back on Tom Cruise's nice list for the next holiday season.

During her PEOPLE cover story interview, the actress revealed that she was at one time a recipient of Cruise's coveted coconut Christmas cake.

"I was on the list for a while. I had a good 10-year run, and I got the coconut cake every year, which I was very happy [about]," says Shields who released her two-part Hulu documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields on April 3.

Cruise is known to send the $126 bundt cake made by Doan's Bakery in Woodland Hills, Calif. every year to his famous friends. At one point it was a gift from Cruise, his then-wife Katie Holmes, and their daughter, Suri, before Cruise and Holmes's split in 2012, notes Shields.

"It was from them and Suri, so it was the three of them, and then soon it was no Suri and no Katie and just Tom," Shields recalls. "Then it went from just Tom for a while, but not every holiday. And then the cake stopped."

Brooke Shields Rollout
Michael Schwartz

Cruise once criticized Shields in 2005 for taking antidepressants for postpartum depression after the birth of her first child, Rowan, now 19, and Shields responded by writing an op-ed in the New York Times. Despite the public disagreement, the two moved on.

"They invited us to their wedding," she says of Cruise and Holmes's 2006 Italian ceremony. "And I was like 'Hell, yes, I going.' It was extraordinary." And they even hosted their kids' first birthday party together. (Shield's second daughter Grier, now 16, and Suri were born in the same hospital on the same day.)

Still, she's not exactly sure "what happened" in recent years that got her off the cake list.

"I want to get back on that cake list. It's the best cake," Shields says with a laugh. "Tom, I need to be back on the cake list."

Tom Cruise attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Tom Cruise at the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon on February 13, 2023. Monica Schipper/WireImage

Shields is one of many celebrities to speak highly of Cruise's famous Christmas confection.

Top Gun: Maverick star Jay Ellis shared that he is a lucky recipient of the cake on an episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"It's literally like getting a trophy," said Ellis. "We get the cake every year. It's always a surprise when you get it because you're so excited to get it — and you wanna make sure you're still on the gift list."

He continued to tell Hudson about how his family froze the cake to take on a Christmas vacation in Mexico.

Tom Hanks Eats His Last Meal
Mythical Kitchen/Youtube

Another Hollywood Tom — Tom Hanks — also shared his love for the cake during an episode of the YouTube channel Mythical Kitchen's Last Meals. Hanks said that the bundt is "so great you can really only have it once a year."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hanks joked that the cake is the talk of the town at his production company's office. "They start eyeing what mail has come in? Is the big box coming in? Are we getting, what has essentially been called, the Tom Cruise cake?" Hanks said.

"Everybody starts slicing thinner and thinner slices," he added. "It's a mathematical proof that if you just keep cutting everything in half, you will never run out of Tom Cruise cake."

Rosie O'Donnell poses at the 2019 Rosie's Theater Kids Fall Gala at The New York Marriott Marquis on November 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage); https://www.instagram.com/p/ClrTfCRPuUF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link rosie Verified my tommy sent me a coconut cake !! i love that guy ❤️🌹💋 #tomcruise
Bruce Glikas/WireImage; Rosie O’Donnell/Instagram

During the 2022 holiday season, Rosie O'Donnell shared a picture of the white chocolate cake that's covered in shredded coconut flakes. It showed the note that comes with the dessert box.

"Warmest wishes to you this holiday season. Tom Cruise," it reads.

"My Tommy sent me a coconut cake!!" O'Donnell wrote on Instagram. "I love that guy."

Related Articles
Tom Cruise and Jay Ellis attend the Korea Red Carpet for "Top Gun: Maverick" at Lotte World on June 19, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea.
'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Jay Ellis Says He Flew Tom Cruise's Christmas Cake to His Mexico Vacation
Tom Cruise. Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks Dishes All About the 'Tom Cruise Cake' That Cruise Famously Sends During the Holidays
Scene at a table with a couple enjoying lunch at a vegan cafe
The Best Food Subscription Boxes for Every Occasion
Rosie O'Donnell poses at the 2019 Rosie's Theater Kids Fall Gala at The New York Marriott Marquis on November 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage); https://www.instagram.com/p/ClrTfCRPuUF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link rosie Verified my tommy sent me a coconut cake !! i love that guy ❤️🌹💋 #tomcruise
Rosie O'Donnell Shows Off Coconut Cake Tom Cruise Sent Her for the Holidays: 'I Love That Guy'
tom hanks
Tom Hanks, DJ! How the Actor Became a Regular Guest Host on His 'Dream' N.Y.C. Radio Station
Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy attend "Nightcap" Season 2 New York Premiere Party at Crosby Street Hotel on June 6, 2017 in New York City
Who Is Brooke Shields' Husband? All About Chris Henchy
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson at the Academy Awards 3/30/1987 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson 1987
Rita Wilson Reveals How '80s Oscars Dress Led to Awkward Bathroom Pit Stop with Tom Hanks
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise attend the Z100's Jingle Ball 2017 on December 8, 2017 in New York City
Katie Holmes' Daughter Suri: Everything She's Said About Parenting
Olivia Rodrigo Birthday Cake
Celebrity Birthday Cakes! All the Stars Blowing Out the Candles on Their Special Day
American Hustle - 2013
The Best Movies on Netflix to Stream Now
Hilary Duff wedding
15 Celebrity Couples Who Got Married or Engaged Over the Christmas Holidays
https://www.tiktok.com/@kimandnorth/video/7180943392518556971?is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7180943392518556971. Kardashian Christmas Party. Kim Kardashian /Tiktok
See Photos from Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Party — Including a Sia Performance!
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmkhxppr5gt/. Kelly Ripa /Instagram
Christmas 2022: See How the Stars Celebrated
Olivia Munn, John Mulaney Celebrate Christmas with Son Malcolm
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Celebrate Christmas with Son Malcolm — See the Sweet Photos!
blake lively christmas cookies
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Ina Garten Goldbelly Cake, Ina Garten
You Can Send Ina Garten's Famous Chocolate Cake to Your Mom for Mother's Day