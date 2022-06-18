Brooke Shields Hilariously Whips Up Father's Day Meal with Husband Chris Henchy

Shields and Henchy proved they're the ultimate team in the kitchen by cooking a delicious meal during the latest installment of her Instagram cooking segment, Brooke Don't Cook

Brooke Shields is cooking up something special for Father's Day with help from her husband, Chris Henchy!

On Friday, the 57-year-old model shared the latest installment of her hilarious "Brooke Don't Cook" segment on the Instagram page of her Beginning Is Now community. Her husband, screenwriter Chris Henchy, is featured in the special Father's Day edition as Shields points out, "Because Brooke don't cook, I married a man who does cook. Chris Henchy, he does cook."

She jokes that for the "Father's Day experience," Henchy – with whom she shares daughters Rowan, 19, and Grier, 16 – "is going to suffer teaching me in the kitchen and not get frustrated."

She told Henchy, "Teach me, Don't just say 'I'll do it.' "

After Henchy agrees to the rules, he says that he and Shields are making BBQ chicken with an apricot-bourbon glaze and "super easy" roasted potatoes. Step one is preheating the oven to 350 degrees, which Shields does after confirming the oven needs to be on the "bake" setting.

Before Henchy washes the chicken, he tells his wife of 21 years how to make a special mix using sugar, salt, soy sauce, ice and warm water for the chicken to soak in, along with ice, since he didn't have time to brine the meat overnight.

For the flavorful apricot glaze, Shields uses a cheese grater to shred an onion like a pro before she adds a cup of bourbon and lets it cook on the stove with olive oil. Showing off her multi-tasking skills, Shields prepares to boil the potatoes as Henchy reminds her to check on her sauce. She makes the topping complete with apricot jam, salt, pepper, and cumin.

Shields is clearly impressed as she taste-tests the sauce and adds a bit more cumin.

Her sous chef role continues as she drinks a small glass of wine before chopping the garlic, adding rosemary, salt and pepper for the potatoes.

She asks Henchy to show her his ways as she decides if the potatoes are ready to be smashed and put in the oven.

After a reminder from Henchy to "check on your onions!" Shields confesses, "This is what I struggle with, besides a lot of things in the kitchen, but timing."

"Go and get your chicken out and stop talking," Henchy tells her as she laughs.

Shields executes a brief drum performance on the chicken before brushing it with olive oil, salt and pepper. With help from Henchy, her chicken makes it to the grill. Shields is clearly afraid of the flames as she hilariously tries to blow them out.

Back in the kitchen, Shields is tempted to check in on her potatoes in the oven, but Henchy stops her and says, "Don't open! If you're looking it ain't cooking. Just look in the glass."

Once the chicken is nearly done on the grill, Shields prepares to top it with sauce as she gives a chef's note: "The sauce has sugar so evidently, it burns easily. Sugar burns easily. So you only want to put it on the last 10 minutes."

Henchy proudly watches from the balcony above as Shields glazes the chicken before taking the potatoes out of the oven.

The meal is a success, with Henchy telling the actress after his first bite, "It's really good!"

"Really, they're like cooked and everything all the way through?" Shields asks.

"Potatoes ... they're nice and crunchy, and delicious," Henchy adds.

The sweet couple wraps with a high five and a kiss.